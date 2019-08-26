26.08.2019 19:00:00

Global Organic Farming Market is Expected to Reach $129.97 Million by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, Global Organic Farming is accounted for $53.16 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $129.97 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Organic Farming include AkzoNobel N.V., Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Camson Biotechnology Limited, Dow Chemical Company, Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company (IOFPC), Nalco Holding Company, Organic Farmers Co, Picks Organic Farm, Solvay SA and ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd.

Increasing demand for organic food, raising awareness of natural, and new food safety standards for health and well-being coupled with consumers to pay for organic farm food are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the high production cost of organic farming is hindering the market growth.

Organic farming is a method that involves growing and nurturing crops with the use of biological materials preventing the use of synthetic based fertilizers and pesticides. Also, the use of genetically modified organisms is not permitted. Organic farming systems have great potential to provide the world with healthy, high-quality food.

Based on the method, Weed management has considerable demand during the forecast period. Organic weed management promotes weed suppression, rather than weed elimination, by enhancing crop competition and phytotoxic effects on weeds. Organic farmers integrate cultural, biological, mechanical, physical and chemical tactics to manage weeds without synthetic herbicides.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a good demand during the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiative in promoting organic farming by providing subsidies on organic fertilizers.

Types Covered:

  • Pure Organic Farming
  • Integrated Organic Farming

Methods Covered:

  • Composting
  • Crop Rotation
  • Cutting
  • Mulching
  • Polyculture
  • Soil Management
  • Weed Management

Regions Covered:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Chile
    • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Qatar
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Market share analysis of the top industry players
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

