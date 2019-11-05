Global Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: World Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

The Oral anti diabetes drug was valued at USD 25.6 Billion in the year 2018. Over the recent years, oral anti-diabetes drug has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, growing government initiatives, and continuous research and development conducted by pharmaceutical manufacturers. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, presence of diabetes medicines in the Essential drug List of the nations and wide insurance coverage for diabetes drugs have contributed to the growth rate of Oral anti-diabetes drugs. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. However, preferred use of insulin over oral anti diabetes drugs and the complications associated with the drugs has been hindering the market growth.

Among all the types of oral anti-diabetes drugs that includes Biguanides, Sulfonylurease, DPP-4 inhibitor, SGL2 inhibitor and Thiazolidinedione, Biguanides holds the highest market share in the Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market owing to its proven benefits in the treatment of diabetes mellitus.



Among the regions, North America Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by favourable government reimbursement policies in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, China, Brazil are a lucrative market for Oral Anti-diabetic drugs Market.



