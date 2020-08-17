Global Online Travel Booking Platform Marketplace 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online travel booking platform market is poised to grow by $204.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing internet and smartphone penetration and differential packaging methods used by vendors. The study identifies the increasing consolidation of online travel agencies as one of the prime reasons driving the online travel booking platform market growth during the next few years.



The global online travel booking platform market is segmented as below:



By Type

Packages

Direct

By Geography

North America

South America

APAC

Europe

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online travel booking platform market vendors that include:



Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

eDreams ODIGEO

Expedia Group Inc.

Hostelworld.com Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Thomas Cook ( India ) Ltd.

( ) Ltd. Trip.com Group Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

TUI AG

Also, the online travel booking platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



