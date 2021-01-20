Global Oncology Biosimilars Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Biosimilars Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global oncology biosimilars market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global oncology biosimilars market to grow with a CAGR of 30.25m% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on oncology biosimilars market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on oncology biosimilars market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global oncology biosimilars market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global oncology biosimilars market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The global rise in the number of geriatric patient's population and increasing incidences of cancer

Increasing investment in the biosimilars or biological drugs by the major key players

2) Restraints

Regulatory requirements, patent issues, and varying physician and patient preferences may restrain the growth

3) Opportunities

Increasing focus on new drug development and expiration of patented biologics

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the oncology biosimilars market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the oncology biosimilars market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global oncology biosimilars market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Oncology Biosimilars Market Highlights

2.2. Oncology Biosimilars Market Projection

2.3. Oncology Biosimilars Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Oncology Biosimilars Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Oncology Biosimilars Market



4. Oncology Biosimilars Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

5.1. Cancer Treatment Drugs

5.2. Supportive Care Drugs



6. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Retail Pharmacies



7. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

7.1.2. North America Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Oncology Biosimilars Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

7.2.2. Europe Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

7.2.3. Europe Oncology Biosimilars Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

7.4.2. RoW Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

7.4.3. RoW Oncology Biosimilars Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Biocon Limited

8.2.2. Amgen Inc.

8.2.3. Sandoz International GmbH

8.2.4. Biogen

8.2.5. Roche Holding AG

8.2.6. Biocad Biopharmaceutical Co

8.2.7. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

8.2.8. Pfizer Inc.

8.2.9. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.2.10. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbeu2x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oncology-biosimilars-market-2020-to-2026---industry-analysis-trends-market-size-and-forecasts-301211822.html

SOURCE Research and Markets