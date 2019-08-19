19.08.2019 22:30:00

Global Oilfield Scale Inhibitor Market 2019-2025: Carboxylate/Acrylate will Bring in Healthy Gains

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Scale Inhibitor - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oilfield Scale Inhibitor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$282.5 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 5.6%.

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Carboxylate/Acrylate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$411.2 Thousand by the year 2025, Carboxylate/Acrylate will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Carboxylate/Acrylate will reach a market size of US$29.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$46.9 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include

  • Akzo Nobel Oilfield (Akzo Nobel N.V.)
  • Ashland
  • BASF Se
  • Baker Hughes
  • Clariant Ag
  • Dowdupont
  • Evonik Industries Ag
  • Halliburton
  • Innospec, Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Schlumberger
  • Solvay Sa

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Oilfield Scale Inhibitor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
  • Carboxylate/Acrylate (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
  • Sulfonates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
  • Phosphonates (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Oilfield Scale Inhibitor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Carboxylate/Acrylate (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
  • Sulfonates (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
  • Phosphonates (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Oilfield Scale Inhibitor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Carboxylate/Acrylate (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
  • Sulfonates (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
  • Phosphonates (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

