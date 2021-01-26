SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’612 0.6%  Dow 30’977 0.1%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0785 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’593 1.1%  Gold 1’851 -0.3%  Bitcoin 28’518 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8865 -0.2%  Öl 55.9 -0.1% 
26.01.2021 20:45:00

Global Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Deals, Q2 2020 - Identify Top Buyers in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions), in the equipment and services oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies.

Scope

  • Analyze market trends for the equipment and services oil and gas industry in the global arena
  • Review of deal trends in the market
  • Analysis of M&As in the equipment and services oil and gas industry
  • Information on the top deals that took place in the industry
  • Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy

  • Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
  • Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
  • Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring in the market
  • Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry
  • Identify top buyers in the oil and gas equipment and services industry

Sector Highlights

  • Mergers and Acquisitions - North America
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Europe
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Asia
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Oceania
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Middle East
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - Africa
  • Mergers and Acquisitions - South America
  • Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhw7r6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oil-and-gas-equipment-and-services-mergers-and-acquisitions-deals-q2-2020---identify-top-buyers-in-the-oil-and-gas-equipment-and-services-industry-301215052.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.23
2.40 %
Zurich Insur Gr 367.70
1.69 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’084.00
1.59 %
Nestle 103.36
1.53 %
Givaudan 3’727.00
1.30 %
CS Group 12.00
0.00 %
Sika 247.70
0.00 %
Alcon 66.26
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 600.00
-1.22 %
Novartis 84.33
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
15:26
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
14:16
Vontobel: Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
07:53
SMI mit beeindruckender Stärke
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
Tesla-Aktie letztlich stärker: Tesla plant wohl Massenfertigung von Batterien mit neuer Technologie
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
Moderna-Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig höher: Moderna-Impfstoff schützt wahrscheinlich auch vor Varianten
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
US-Börsen stabil -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Linde erhöht Dividende und kauft weitere Aktien zurück - Kurs legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen stabil -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
An der Wall Street werden nur leichte Gewinne verbucht. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Dienstag zu. Die asiatischen Indizes gerieten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit