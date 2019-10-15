+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 15:50:00

Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Stationery and Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$49 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Offline, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$191.6 Billion by the year 2025, Offline will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817819/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Offline will reach a market size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Costco Wholesale Corporation; Office Depot, Inc.; Staples, Inc.; Tesco PLC; Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817819/?utm_source=PRN

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Office Stationery and Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Office Stationery and Supplies Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Office Stationery and Supplies Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Offline (Channel) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Offline (Channel) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Offline (Channel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Online (Channel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Online (Channel) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Online (Channel) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 11: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United
States by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 12: United States Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Office Stationery and Supplies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Office Stationery and Supplies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Office Stationery and Supplies Market by
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Office Stationery and Supplies Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025
Table 26: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in France by
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Office Stationery and Supplies Market by
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Office Stationery and
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Russia by
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025
Table 47: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Asia-Pacific
by Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 63: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Office Stationery and
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Office Stationery and Supplies
Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Office Stationery and Supplies Market
by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025
Table 74: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Brazil by
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Office Stationery and Supplies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Office Stationery and Supplies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Latin America by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Office Stationery and Supplies
Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies
Historic Market by Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Office Stationery and Supplies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2018-2025
Table 95: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Office Stationery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Office Stationery and Supplies Market
by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Office Stationery and Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 102: Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Channel: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Office Stationery and Supplies
Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Office Stationery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 107: Office Stationery and Supplies Market in Africa by
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Office Stationery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
OFFICE DEPOT, INC.
STAPLES
TESCO PLC
WAL-MART STORES

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817819/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-office-stationery-and-supplies-industry-300938726.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Saudi-Arabien hält Ölangebot knapp, Ölpreise dennoch im Rückwärtsgang
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Drei attraktive Schweden für Ihr Depot?
09:51
SMI startet verkatert in die neue Woche
06:16
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Kurslücke mahnt / Julius Bär – Hält der Widerstand?
14.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen
Sunrise-Aktie unentschlossen: freenet weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf - Liberty Global unterstützt bei der Kapitalerhöhung
Roche-GS und Novartis-Aktien unter Druck - Sorge um US-Strafzölle
Dow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Facebook-Aktie tiefer: Facebook verliert weitere namhafte Partner für Libra-Projekt
SMI steigt -- DAX höher -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Implenia-Aktie verliert deutlich: Veraison und Parmino brechen Gespräche mit Implenia ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI steigt -- DAX höher -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich mittlerweile wieder etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex kann am Dienstag zulegen. An den US-Börsen läuten die Banken die Bilanzsaison ein. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost konnten sich nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB