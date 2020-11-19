SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’873 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’245 0.9%  Dollar 0.9113 0.0%  Öl 44.2 1.0% 

19.11.2020 02:00:00

Global Ocean Data in the Palm of Your Hand: UMITRON Launches the Pulse Mobile Application for Marine Farmers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UMITRON PTE. LTD. (Singapore, Co-founder/ Managing director Masahiko Yamada, hereinafter UMITRON) is making it even easier to access ocean environmental data with the release of the Pulse mobile application for Android users this week. Pulse initially launched for aquaculture farmers in late July with the goal of providing a high-resolution ocean map of critical environmental parameters such as water temperature, chlorophyll, dissolved oxygen, salinity, and wave height. Pulse now has users all over the world who rely on the service to help them make informed farm management decisions.

Pulse provides difficult to find water quality data, such as chlorophyll concentrations, that deliver valuable insights for fish, shellfish, and seaweed farmers.

Historically, access to ocean data has not been provided in real-time, at high resolutions, or in an easy to use format. Pulse is a first of its kind application that lets farmers easily check ocean water quality data the same way they check the daily weather forecast. In aquaculture it is just as important to know what is happening below the ocean's surface as it is to know what is happening above it. All of this is possible thanks to new developments in satellite remote sensing technology and UMITRON's commitment to bringing more data to more farmers.

The Android application and soon to launch iOS application provides the same functionality as the desktop version with 48-hour forecasts as well as historical data for all five environmental parameters. Future updates will lead to even higher resolution maps near the coastline as well as new environmental data and improved forecasts.

When the map is zoomed out farmers can easily see regional conditions, and when zoomed in they can see the local conditions within a few kilometers of their farm.

Anyone can quickly download and try Pulse for free by visiting www.pulse.umitron.com or by searching Umitron Pulse in the Android app store.

About UMITRON

UMITRON is a Singapore and Japan based deeptech company whose aim is to solve worldwide food and environmental problems by empowering aquaculture through technology. We build user-friendly data platforms for aquaculture by using IoT, satellite remote sensing, and artificial intelligence (AI). Our technology helps farmers improve farm efficiency, manage environmental risks, and in turn increase business revenues.

SOURCE UMITRON

