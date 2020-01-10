10.01.2020 21:15:00

Global OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market Outlook to 2025 - General Electric Co, Koninklijke Philips, Canon, Siemens, and Hologic are Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OB-GYN ultrasound systems market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The factors that drive the market include the increasing prevalence of women-related diseases such as breast cancer, rising preference of patients towards minimally invasive procedures, technology advancement in ultrasound systems such as 3D and 4D systems.

Moreover, Ultrasound images are available with higher resolutions which allow physicians to view a much clearer image of any tissue or body part. Ultrasound with the advancement in computer technology performing real-time processing offering a better diagnosis of the disease or any abnormality.

With the increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India, new hospitals and medical centers are being set up in the countries, due to which, the market for OB-GYN ultrasound is expected to increase in the near future.

Geographically, the global OB-GYN ultrasound systems market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global market. The factors that are contributing to the growth of the North American OB-GYN ultrasound systems market include the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment in hospitals and gynecology centers coupled with the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global market. The Asia-Pacific OB-GYN ultrasound systems market growth is attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with the rising demand for advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and gynecology centers.

The global OB-GYN ultrasound systems market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. Some of the key players of the OB-GYN ultrasound systems market include Canon Inc., General Electric Co., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Esaote S.p.A, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and among others.

These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the OB-GYN ultrasound systems market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.

This report covers:

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global OB-GYN ultrasound systems market.
  • A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global OB-GYN ultrasound systems market.
  • Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global OB-GYN ultrasound systems market.
  • Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. General Electric Co.
3.3.1.1. Overview
3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.3.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
3.3.3. Canon Inc.
3.3.4. Siemens AG
3.3.5. Hologic, Inc.

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market by Technology
5.1.1. 2D
5.1.2. 3D
5.1.3. 4D
5.2. Global OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market by Modality
5.2.1. Portable
5.2.2. On-Platform
5.3. Global OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market by End-User
5.3.1. Hospitals
5.3.2. Diagnostic Centers
5.3.3. Gynecology Clinics

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. United States
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Analogic Corp.
7.2. BK Medical Holding Co. Inc.
7.3. Butterfly Network, Inc.
7.4. Canon Inc.
7.5. Caresono Trade Co. Ltd.
7.6. Carestream Health, Inc.
7.7. Esaote S.p.A,
7.8. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
7.9. General Electric Co.
7.10. Hitachi Ltd.
7.11. Hologic, Inc.
7.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
7.13. MedGyn Products, Inc.
7.14. Mobisante, Inc.
7.15. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
7.16. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
7.17. Shimadzu Corp.
7.18. Siemens AG
7.19. Terason Corp.
7.20. Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

