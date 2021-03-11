SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1080 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’724 -0.1%  Bitcoin 53’446 2.7%  Dollar 0.9242 -0.6%  Öl 69.7 2.3% 

11.03.2021 22:15:00

Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Life Science Dashboard 2021

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Nucleic Acid Amplification Life Science Dashboard Series 5 (NA & EMEA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nucleic acid amplification (NAA) is one of the most commonly performed molecular biology techniques and is a necessary precursor to a range of methods from gene cloning and site-directed mutagenesis to the quantitative analysis of gene expression. As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services in the nucleic acid amplification market, nucleic acid amplification kits and reagents represent a significant market within the life sciences industry.

The 2021 Nucleic Acid Amplification Dashboard is the fifth in a series that characterizes the dynamic market for products for nucleic acid amplification experiments. This 2021 Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape and is compared with data from the 2014 Nucleic Acid Amplification Dashboard where relevant, providing an ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors and new sales and marketing strategies.

The 2021 Nucleic Acid Amplification Dashboard was developed from responses to a 29-question survey completed by 523 scientists located in North America and Europe.

This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the nucleic acid amplification market as a whole and for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:

  • Standard PCR: PCR with purified DNA template
  • Standard RT-PCR: PCR with RNA/cDNA template
  • qPCR: Real-time PCR with purified DNA template
  • qRT-PCR: Real-time PCR with RNA/cDNA template
  • Direct PCR: PCR directly from the unpurified sample without the need for nucleic acid extraction and purification
  • Digital PCR: Involves the use of increased number of PCR replicates, partitioning a sample into multiple PCR reactions

The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:

  • Agilent Technologies
  • BioLine
  • Biometra/Analytik Jena
  • Bio-Rad
  • Bulldog Bio
  • Cepheid
  • Cytiva/Danaher
  • Eppendorf
  • Eurofins
  • Fluidigm
  • GE Healthcare
  • Illumina
  • Merck / MilliporeSigma
  • New England Biolabs
  • Promega
  • Qiagen
  • Quanta Bio
  • Roche/Kapa
  • TakaraBio
  • Bio-Techne
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Dashboard "At A Glance"
  • Market Opportunity Matrix

Respondents Qualification

  • Demographics
  • Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques
  • Frequency of Performance: Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques
  • Co-Performance: Nucleic Acid Amplification & Life Science Techniques
  • Throughput, Growth Rate, Price & Monthly Spend

Market Size

  • Percentage of Spend with Suppliers (Share of Budget)
  • Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching
  • Purchase Decision Factors: Product Features
  • Primary Downstream Application
  • Desired Product Changes

Appendix I: Supporting Data

  • Appendix II: Capabilities and Life Science Dashboards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he41j9

