Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Life Science Dashboard 2021

Nucleic acid amplification (NAA) is one of the most commonly performed molecular biology techniques and is a necessary precursor to a range of methods from gene cloning and site-directed mutagenesis to the quantitative analysis of gene expression. As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services in the nucleic acid amplification market, nucleic acid amplification kits and reagents represent a significant market within the life sciences industry.

The 2021 Nucleic Acid Amplification Dashboard is the fifth in a series that characterizes the dynamic market for products for nucleic acid amplification experiments. This 2021 Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape and is compared with data from the 2014 Nucleic Acid Amplification Dashboard where relevant, providing an ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors and new sales and marketing strategies.

The 2021 Nucleic Acid Amplification Dashboard was developed from responses to a 29-question survey completed by 523 scientists located in North America and Europe.

This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the nucleic acid amplification market as a whole and for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:

Standard PCR: PCR with purified DNA template

Standard RT-PCR: PCR with RNA/cDNA template

qPCR: Real-time PCR with purified DNA template

qRT-PCR: Real-time PCR with RNA/cDNA template

Direct PCR: PCR directly from the unpurified sample without the need for nucleic acid extraction and purification

Digital PCR: Involves the use of increased number of PCR replicates, partitioning a sample into multiple PCR reactions

The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:

Agilent Technologies

BioLine

Biometra/Analytik Jena

Bio-Rad

Bulldog Bio

Cepheid

Cytiva/Danaher

Eppendorf

Eurofins

Fluidigm

GE Healthcare

Illumina

Merck / MilliporeSigma

New England Biolabs

Promega

Qiagen

Quanta Bio

Roche/Kapa

TakaraBio

Bio-Techne

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Dashboard "At A Glance"

Market Opportunity Matrix

Respondents Qualification

Demographics

Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques

Frequency of Performance: Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques

Co-Performance: Nucleic Acid Amplification & Life Science Techniques

Throughput, Growth Rate, Price & Monthly Spend

Market Size

Percentage of Spend with Suppliers (Share of Budget)

Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching

Purchase Decision Factors: Product Features

Primary Downstream Application

Desired Product Changes

Appendix I: Supporting Data

Appendix II: Capabilities and Life Science Dashboards

