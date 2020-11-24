Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Nuclear Decommissioning Services is projected to reach US$7.9 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.9%, over the analysis period 2020 through2027. The world can never put behind the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. A dangerous mix of challenges currently confronts the nuclear power industry. Stiff competition from low-cost natural gas; increased focus on cost cutting; reduced emphasis on safety, represent a lethal cocktail of trends in the industry. To ensure continued operation, reactor owners now need to take proactive measures in preventing aging-related failures. Intensive monitoring and preventive maintenance needed by aging reactors is expected to push up demand for nuclear decommissioning services. Despite several issues and challenges, nuclear power is gaining acceptance as an essential component for creating a balanced energy mix that provides energy security and the flexibility to adapt to changing political, economic and environmental dynamics in every geographic region. Europe represents the largest Nuclear Power market worldwide, followed by the United States. The U.S. emerged as the single largest market for nuclear electricity over the years, followed by Russia, France, and Japan. While established nuclear countries such as the US and UK are expected to remain the core markets for nuclear energy projects, future demand is anticipated from the Asian market, in particular China and India. In addition to spearheading projects across countries such as the UK, Argentina, Romania, and Pakistan, China is pursuing opportunities across Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.



Nuclear power represents a major energy source, accounting for about 11% of the global electricity generation. Reflecting the diversity of nuclear power generation pattern across the world, the energy's quotient in the total electricity generated across the 31 nations with nuclear power generation capability, ranges from 75% to about 2% with France and China representing the two extremes. The US, France and Germany are the world's largest consumers of nuclear power, followed by Japan, Russia, and Korea. India, China, as well as South-East Asia feature are expected to lead the world in terms of nuclear reactors adoption. While Europe is witnessing the development of new nuclear power plants in Russia, the UK, France, Romania and Finland, the US is focusing on expanding the life of its nuclear reactors. Meanwhile in and Asia, aggressive investments are being earmarked for building new nuclear power capacities in countries like China and India, while Japan is poised to restart several of the long-term discontinued nuclear reactors. Up gradation of existing nuclear technologies and transition to next generation systems is expected to continue unfazed by controversies surrounding safety and security of nuclear power. The drive to achieve greater efficiency and maximum safety in comparison with earlier generation plants is fingered as a key factor lending traction to investments in this space.



Nuclear decommissioning is progressive dismantling or demolition of a nuclear facility to ensure nuclear safety and eliminate the requirement of radiation protection. Nuclear decommissioning holds critical significance as these facilities have radioactive materials, and involves processes that are time-intensive, expensive, hazardous, and pose environmental risks. The process must ensure safe transportation or on-site storage of radioactive materials. Decommissioning involves cleanup of radioactive substances, followed by progressive dismantling of a facility to eliminate radiological danger. Nuclear decommissioning releases a nuclear facility from the regulatory control, with the plant licensee no longer holding responsibility for nuclear safety of the plant.The need to decommission a nuclear facility depends on several factors such as service life of a plant, political decisions and radiological risk. All nuclear power plants hold a specific life, from 30-60 years, and need to retire following end of their useful life. Facilities that are no more economically viable or profitable to operate must be decommissioned, demolished and cleaned up to make the site available for other purposes. In the recent decades, a large number of nuclear facilities with commercial power nuclear reactors, prototype or experimental reactors and research reactors have been dismantled. Majority of commercial, early commercial and prototype units nearing the retirement age have been decommissioned. On the other hand, various facilities have been shut down following serious incident, accident or political decisions. Since majority of parts of these nuclear facilities are not contaminated or became radioactive, they can be recycled.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AECOM

AREVA Group

Babcock International Group PLC

Enercon Services, Inc.

Energysolutions

KDC Contractors Ltd.

Nuvia Group

Onet Technologies

Sogin S.P.A (Societa Gestione Impianti Nucleari)

Studsvik AB

Westinghouse Electric Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

COVID-19 Impact on Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market II-2

The EU Recovery Fund Links with Multiannual Financial Framework

to Add for Total Financial Package during COVID-19 II-2

Delay in Commissioning & Decommissioning Proceedings for

Nuclear Facilities Entails Severe Disruptions for Nuclear

Power Value Chain II-2

Impact on Mines, Construction & Regulations II-3

Exhibit 1: Change in Power Output for Q2, 2020 (in %) by Select

Region - USA, EU, China, and Rest of World II-4

Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with

Minimal Carbon Emissions II-4

Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts II-6

Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to

Drive the Vision of the ?Plutonium Economy? II-9

Exhibit 2: Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross

Capacity (MWs) II-11

Exhibit 3: Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross

Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours) II-12

Exhibit 4: Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power

Reactors Worldwide by Country II-13

Exhibit 5: Global Nuclear Reactors under Construction by

Country, Net Electrical Power, and Reactor Type II-14

Nuclear Decommissioning: Dismantling Nuclear Facilities for

Radiological Safety II-14

Need for Nuclear Decommissioning II-14

Nuclear Decommissioning Options II-15

Recycling & Reuse of Facility Materials II-15

Major International Organizations for Decommissioning II-15

Retirement of Numerous Nuclear Power Plants Presents Lucrative

Opportunities for Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market II-15

High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants II-16

Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market: Key Growth Drivers &

Restraints II-17

Exhibit 6: World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market by

Capacity (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Upto 800

MW, and 801 MW & Above II-17

Pressurized Water Reactors Occupy Commanding Share of Nuclear

Decommissioning Service Market II-18

Exhibit 7: Global Operational Nuclear Reactors by Type and

Electrical Power: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Reactors

and Net Electrical Power (GW) for PWR, BWR, PHWR, LWGR, GCR,

and FBR II-18

Brief Review of Decommissioning of US and European Reactors II-19

Immediate Dismantling: Dominating Service Type in Nuclear

Decommissioning Market II-19

Exhibit 8: World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market by

Service (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, and Entombment II-20

Europe and United States Prime for Growth of Nuclear

Decommissioning Service Market II-21

Exhibit 9: World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market (2020

& 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions II-22

Exhibit 10: World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: USA,

Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Japan, and Rest of World II-22

Competitive Scenario II-23

Encouraging Developments II-23

Recent Market Activity II-24



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-26



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-28

Accidents and Political Pressures Put Focus on Pre-Closures of

Nuclear Plants II-28

Aging Nuclear Power Plants Increase Demand II-28

Prohibitive Cost & Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear

Fuel Disposal Encourage Decommissioning II-29

With Several Governments Planning Decommissioning of Projects,

Market is Poised for Growth II-30

Robotic & Automation Technologies in Decommissioning II-30

French CEA Develops MAESTRO II-30

Cavendish Nuclear, OC Robotics, and Babcock International

Develop Robotic Technology to Decommission Reprocessing Plants

in Sellafield II-31

Climatic Changes Impact Nuclear Power Plants, Forcing

Authorities to Mull Decommissioning in Sensitive Sites II-32

Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Accelerate

Nuclear Decommissioning II-32

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution II-33

Rising Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants

Extends Potential Opportunities II-34

Collaborative Efforts to Attain Net Zero Targets Sustain

Prospects of Nuclear Power, Curtail Decommissioning Needs II-35

Nuclear Power?s Image as a Safe Energy Source despite

Controversies II-36

Latest Developments Brighten Prospects for Commercialization of

Advanced Nuclear Reactors II-38

Lifetime Extension & Updating of Existing Facilities Reduce

Market Opportunities II-38



