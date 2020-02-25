Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Metal Building Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metal Building Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Building Systems will reach a market size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp.

Algeco Scotsman

ALHO Systembau GmbH

Allied Modular Building Systems Inc.

American Buildings Company

Brytex Building Systems Inc.

Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG

Consolis Service Co SA NV

Flexator AB

Lester Building Systems, LLC

Madison Industries Inc.

NCI Building Systems, Inc.

Normerica Building Systems, Inc.

Nucor Building Systems

Rollalong Ltd.

United Structures of America Inc.

Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc.

Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Yves Cougnaud S.A.









IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 211

