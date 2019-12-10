Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, 12 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market to Reach $4.34 Billion by 2029



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832142/?utm_source=PRN

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How is the role of next-generation visualization and navigation systems in surgical applications expected to evolve in the future?

• Technologies such as augmented reality and robotics are currently mostly in the development phase. Are they expected to be dominant in the future?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems?

• What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the challenge associated with being in a field that requires extensive awareness among surgeons?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of next-generation visualization and navigation systems market to sustain the competition?

• What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different product categories available in the market?

• What are the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for next-generation visualization and navigation systems associated with each type of application?

• What is the role of each type of player in next-generation visualization and navigation systems market?

• How is the market expected to evolve with the entry of a tech giant and a potential merger between an industry leader and the tech giant developing a next-generation technology product?



Overview on the Global of Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market



Next-generation visualization and navigation systems market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. Conventional navigation and visualization platforms are being replaced with the updated with platforms based on the next-generation technology products. Surgeons are relying more on the integrated products with advanced and fusion technologies, which enables surgeons to perform specialized procedures. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of tech-giants and software companies into the healthcare space. These companies are integrating their expertise in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and next-generation technologies such as robotics, augmented reality and mixed reality into the medical ecosystem. In addition, with an advancement in manufacturing capabilities, it is expected that there will be development of 3D printed, patient-specific, low-cost sensors which will further benefit image-based navigation and yield better patient outcomes.



Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market was valued to be $1.08 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $4.34 billion by 2029.



Expert Quote



"Most of the companies in the industry are developing products based on next-generation technologies such as robotics and AR or VR technologies. However, one interesting thing could be a potential merger between a large medical device industry player that develops surgical guidance platforms, and a tech company that has an expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools, among others. When these mergers and their products are commercialized in the future, the market could grow tenfold."



Scope of the Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market



The report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029.



The scope of this report is focused on the different applications of next-generation visualization and navigation systems with product types, as well as country-wise analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms and technological advancements.The market has been segmented into 'product type', 'application', and 'region'.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each product, application, nature, technology and region, as well as other vital information with respect to the next-generation visualization and navigation systems market.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type

• Robotic Surgical Navigation Systems Platforms

• Robotic Visualization Platforms and Surgical Microscopes

• Capsule and Robotic Endoscopes



By Application

• Gastrointestinal Abnormalities

• Neurosurgery

• Orthopaedic Surgery

• ENT Surgery

• Other Surgical Applications



By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Key Companies in the Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Industry



The key players contributing to the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market are Medtronic Plc., Globus Medical, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Brainlab, Olympus Corporation, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832142/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-next-generation-visualization-and-navigation-systems-market-focus-on-product-type-application-12-countries-data-and-competitive-landscape--analysis-and-forecast-2019-2029-300972250.html

SOURCE Reportlinker