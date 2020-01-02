Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Outlook, 2025 - Flourishing Demand for Big Data Analytics Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Data Storage Market By Storage Architecture, By Technology, By Storage Medium, By Storage System, and By End-User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major factor driving the next-generation data storage market globally is the rapidly escalating digital content dependency on numerous cloud storage platforms. The globally increasing number of cloud-based solutions is propelling the next-generation data storage market growth to a great extent.

The worldwide adoption of cloud-based network-attached storage solutions is flourishing, as it can be accessed easily, irrespective of time and location. Cloud-based technologies can be utilized without any requirement of being physically installed on an organization's system. With an increase in the number of cloud-based solutions, the demand for storing large amounts of backup storage is also rising.

Various other benefits that are propelling this market are built-in data resiliency, reduction in overall expenditure, elimination of legacy NAS systems refresh, and performance flexibility. However, the requirement of high-speed internet and the huge risk of data security may hamper the next-generation data storage market growth to some extent. The globally emerging need for improved data analytics is anticipated to result in lucrative market opportunities over the forthcoming years.

The next-generation data storage market is fragmented based on storage architecture, technology, storage medium, storage system, and end-user.

North America will hold a substantial share of the next-generation data storage market globally, owing to the early and rapid adoption of the latest technological advancements. The U.S. dominated the region and is projected to contribute significantly to both the global well regional market for next-generation data storage.

Some renowned players of the next-generation data storage market are Dell, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi, NetApp, Quantum Corporation, International Business Corporation, Pure Storage, Sandisk Corporation, Fujitsu, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Inspur, Nexenta Systems, Netgear, VMware, Tintri, Nutanix, Micron Technology, Western Digital Corporation, Drobo, and Cloudian.

This report segments the global next-generation data storage market into:

Storage Architecture Analysis

Block Storage

File Storage

Object Storage

Technology Analysis

All-Flash Storage Arrays

Hybrid Arrays

Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery

Holographic Data Storage

Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording

Storage Medium Analysis

Tape

Hard Disk Drive(HDD)

Solid State Drive (SSD)

Storage System Analysis

Storage Area Network

Network-Attached

Direct-Attached

Software-Defined Storage

Unified Storage

End-user Analysis

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

Company Profiles



Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi

NetApp

Quantum Corporation

International Business Machines

Pure Storage

Sandisk Corporation

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Samsung Electronics

Inspur

Nexenta Systems

VMware

Tintri

Nutanix

Micron Technology

Drobo

Cloudian

