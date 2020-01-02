|
02.01.2020 21:45:00
Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Outlook, 2025 - Flourishing Demand for Big Data Analytics Applications
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Data Storage Market By Storage Architecture, By Technology, By Storage Medium, By Storage System, and By End-User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The major factor driving the next-generation data storage market globally is the rapidly escalating digital content dependency on numerous cloud storage platforms. The globally increasing number of cloud-based solutions is propelling the next-generation data storage market growth to a great extent.
The worldwide adoption of cloud-based network-attached storage solutions is flourishing, as it can be accessed easily, irrespective of time and location. Cloud-based technologies can be utilized without any requirement of being physically installed on an organization's system. With an increase in the number of cloud-based solutions, the demand for storing large amounts of backup storage is also rising.
Various other benefits that are propelling this market are built-in data resiliency, reduction in overall expenditure, elimination of legacy NAS systems refresh, and performance flexibility. However, the requirement of high-speed internet and the huge risk of data security may hamper the next-generation data storage market growth to some extent. The globally emerging need for improved data analytics is anticipated to result in lucrative market opportunities over the forthcoming years.
The next-generation data storage market is fragmented based on storage architecture, technology, storage medium, storage system, and end-user.
North America will hold a substantial share of the next-generation data storage market globally, owing to the early and rapid adoption of the latest technological advancements. The U.S. dominated the region and is projected to contribute significantly to both the global well regional market for next-generation data storage.
Some renowned players of the next-generation data storage market are Dell, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi, NetApp, Quantum Corporation, International Business Corporation, Pure Storage, Sandisk Corporation, Fujitsu, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Inspur, Nexenta Systems, Netgear, VMware, Tintri, Nutanix, Micron Technology, Western Digital Corporation, Drobo, and Cloudian.
This report segments the global next-generation data storage market into:
Storage Architecture Analysis
- Block Storage
- File Storage
- Object Storage
Technology Analysis
- All-Flash Storage Arrays
- Hybrid Arrays
- Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery
- Holographic Data Storage
- Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording
Storage Medium Analysis
- Tape
- Hard Disk Drive(HDD)
- Solid State Drive (SSD)
Storage System Analysis
- Storage Area Network
- Network-Attached
- Direct-Attached
- Software-Defined Storage
- Unified Storage
End-user Analysis
- BFSI
- Government
- Retail
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Education
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Company Profiles
- Dell
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi
- NetApp
- Quantum Corporation
- International Business Machines
- Pure Storage
- Sandisk Corporation
- Fujitsu
- Toshiba
- Samsung Electronics
- Inspur
- Nexenta Systems
- VMware
- Tintri
- Nutanix
- Micron Technology
- Drobo
- Cloudian
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojpsnz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-next-generation-data-storage-market-outlook-2025---flourishing-demand-for-big-data-analytics-applications-300980561.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street nimmt neue Rekorde ins Visier -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich stark. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}