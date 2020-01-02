02.01.2020 21:45:00

Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Outlook, 2025 - Flourishing Demand for Big Data Analytics Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Data Storage Market By Storage Architecture, By Technology, By Storage Medium, By Storage System, and By End-User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major factor driving the next-generation data storage market globally is the rapidly escalating digital content dependency on numerous cloud storage platforms. The globally increasing number of cloud-based solutions is propelling the next-generation data storage market growth to a great extent.

The worldwide adoption of cloud-based network-attached storage solutions is flourishing, as it can be accessed easily, irrespective of time and location. Cloud-based technologies can be utilized without any requirement of being physically installed on an organization's system. With an increase in the number of cloud-based solutions, the demand for storing large amounts of backup storage is also rising.

Various other benefits that are propelling this market are built-in data resiliency, reduction in overall expenditure, elimination of legacy NAS systems refresh, and performance flexibility. However, the requirement of high-speed internet and the huge risk of data security may hamper the next-generation data storage market growth to some extent. The globally emerging need for improved data analytics is anticipated to result in lucrative market opportunities over the forthcoming years.

The next-generation data storage market is fragmented based on storage architecture, technology, storage medium, storage system, and end-user.

North America will hold a substantial share of the next-generation data storage market globally, owing to the early and rapid adoption of the latest technological advancements. The U.S. dominated the region and is projected to contribute significantly to both the global well regional market for next-generation data storage.

Some renowned players of the next-generation data storage market are Dell, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi, NetApp, Quantum Corporation, International Business Corporation, Pure Storage, Sandisk Corporation, Fujitsu, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Inspur, Nexenta Systems, Netgear, VMware, Tintri, Nutanix, Micron Technology, Western Digital Corporation, Drobo, and Cloudian.

This report segments the global next-generation data storage market into:

Storage Architecture Analysis

  • Block Storage
  • File Storage
  • Object Storage

Technology Analysis

  • All-Flash Storage Arrays
  • Hybrid Arrays
  • Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery
  • Holographic Data Storage
  • Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording

Storage Medium Analysis

  • Tape
  • Hard Disk Drive(HDD)
  • Solid State Drive (SSD)

Storage System Analysis

  • Storage Area Network
  • Network-Attached
  • Direct-Attached
  • Software-Defined Storage
  • Unified Storage

End-user Analysis

  • BFSI
  • Government
  • Retail
  • IT and Telecommunication
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Education
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

Company Profiles   

  • Dell
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi
  • NetApp
  • Quantum Corporation
  • International Business Machines
  • Pure Storage
  • Sandisk Corporation
  • Fujitsu
  • Toshiba
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Inspur
  • Nexenta Systems
  • VMware
  • Tintri
  • Nutanix
  • Micron Technology
  • Drobo
  • Cloudian

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojpsnz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-next-generation-data-storage-market-outlook-2025---flourishing-demand-for-big-data-analytics-applications-300980561.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
Cancom – vor dem Ausbruch?
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Ehemaliger Uber-CEO trennt sich von all seinen Uber-Aktien
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
ams veröffentlicht finale Andienungsquote der OSRAM-Aktien
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Swiss und Lufthansa im Mittelfeld - Sicherste Airlines der Welt
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
2019: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nimmt neue Rekorde ins Visier -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich stark. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;