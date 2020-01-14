Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Study, 2023-2030: Projecting a CAGR of 34.69%; Generating Revenues of $227.1M in 2023 and $1.82B in 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market : Focus on Application, Approach, Type, Line of Therapy, Treatment Strategy, Country Data (15 Countries),and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neoantigen cancer vaccine industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 34.69% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is expected to generate $227.1 million revenue in 2023, owing to the expected launch of first neoantigen vaccine Tedopi in the market. Further, the market is forecast to generate $1,826.1 million revenue by 2030.



Expert Quote



The real issues with neovaccines are higher cost, turn-around times, and limited efficacy. The cost and time to manufacture have come down in the last four years and as technology improves it will come down more.



Scope of the Market Intelligence

The neoantigen cancer vaccine market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including reported clinical findings, financing and partnership opportunities, expected market and current clinical landscape.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products expected to be allied with the oncology market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of key players, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.



Key Companies in the Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the neoantigen cancer vaccine market include Roche, Medimmune, Moderna Therapeutics/Merck (in 50-50 Joint venture), Advaxis, Agenus, Genocea, Gritstone Oncology, Neon Therapeutics, Nouscom, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Immunovative Therapeutics, Medigene, Vaccibody, Brightpath Biotherapeutics, Geneos Therapeutics, among others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

How is each segment expected to grow in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the expected key regulatory implications in the developed and developing regions for the neoantigen cancer vaccines?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2023-2030?

What are the key applications in global neoantigen cancer vaccine market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Which are the dominant disease types to which the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market caters? Which oncology specialty is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period (2023-2030) ?

What is the scope of the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Product Definition



2 Research Scope



3 Research Methodology



4 Neoantigen Vaccines in Cancer Immunotherapy: Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Cancer Antigens

4.3 Targeting Cancer Neoantigen: A next wave of innovation in Oncology?

4.4 Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Mechanism of Action

4.5 Types of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines, by Product Type

4.5.1 Personalized neoantigens vaccines

4.5.2 Off-the-shelf Neoantigen vaccines

4.6 Types of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Neovaccine Types (Biological Platform)

4.6.1 Nucleic acid/DNA/mRNA Vaccines

4.6.2 Peptide Vaccines

4.6.3 Dendritic Cell-based Vaccines

4.7 Types of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine, by Delivery Strategies

4.7.1 Lipid-Based Approaches

4.7.2 Peptide (SLP) Mediate Vaccine Delivery in Conjunction with an Adjuvant

4.7.3 Sequential immunization of Viral Prime and RNA Boost

4.7.4 Direct Injection of Unformulated mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoepitopes

4.7.5 Other Approaches

4.8 Prediction Software for Neoantigens

4.8.1 Limitations of Neoantigen Prediction Process

4.9 Limitations of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines

4.9.1 Lower Tumor Mutational Burden

4.9.2 Neoantigens Maturity

4.10 Future Prospects

4.10.1 Multi-Epitope Vaccination

4.10.2 Combination with Other Kinds of Immunotherapies and Conventional Treatments

4.10.3 Combination with Traditional Cancer Therapies



5 Legal Requirements and Regulations

5.1 Overview of Regulatory Pathway for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines

5.1.1 U.S. FDA Guidelines for BLA Submission

5.1.2 EMA Biologics License Application Process

5.1.2.1 Centralized Procedure

5.1.2.2 Decentralized Procedure

5.1.2.3 Mutual-Recognition Procedure

5.2 Regulatory Challenges

5.3 Successful Regulatory Strategies



6 Market Landscape

6.1 Growth Share Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Share Matrix by Oncology Specialty

6.1.2 Growth Share Matrix by Product Type

6.1.3 Growth Share Matrix by Region

6.1.4 Growth Share Matrix by Line of Therapy

6.1.5 Growth Share Matrix by Type of Therapy

6.1.6 Growth Share Matrix by Type of Neovaccine

6.2 FDA Review Landscape

6.3 Patent Landscape



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Overview

7.2 Emerging and Current Market Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.3.1 Increasing Global Prevalence of Cancers

7.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine to Tailor Patient's Treatment on an Individual Level

7.3.3 Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercise

7.4 Market Restraints

7.4.1 Higher Cost of Personalized Cancer Vaccines

7.4.2 Hurdles in Clinical Development and Optimization Process

7.4.3 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

7.4.4 Payer Uncertainty and Outcome-Based Pricing

7.4.5 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

7.5 Market Opportunities

7.5.1 Treatment Gaps

7.5.2 Reduced Turnaround Time and Cost

7.5.3 Partnerships and Collaboration Between Various Healthcare Stakeholders

7.5.4 Data Analytics



8 Pipeline Landscape

8.1 Emerging Neoantigen Vaccines

8.2 Clinical Trials Heat Map

8.3 Pipeline Analysis

8.3.1 By Phase of Development

8.3.2 By Type of Therapy

8.3.3 By Product Type

8.3.4 By Treatment Strategy

8.3.5 By Type of Neovaccine

8.3.6 By Delivery Approach

8.3.7 By Line of Therapy

8.3.8 By Oncology Specialty

8.3.9 By Route of Administration

8.3.10 By Core Product Status

8.3.11 By Neoantigen Payload



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Key Strategies and Developments

9.1.1 Synergistic Activities

9.1.2 Funding and Expansion Activities

9.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2 Partnership and Financing Opportunities



10 Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market by Product Type, 2023-2030

10.1 Personalized Neoantigen Vaccines

10.2 Off-the-Shelf Neoantigen Vaccines



11 Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market by Type of Neovaccine, 2023-2030

11.1 Nucleic Acid/DNA/mRNA Vaccines

11.1.1 DNA Vaccines

11.2 RNA Vaccines

11.3 Peptide Vaccines

11.4 Dendritic Cell-Based Vaccines



12 Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market by Line of Therapy, 2023-2030

12.1 First Line Neovaccines Regimens

12.2 Second Line Neovaccine Regimens

12.3 Later Lines Neovaccines Regimens



13 Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market by Therapy Type, 2023-2030

13.1 Mono Therapeutic Regimens

13.2 Combinatorial Regimens



14 Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market by Therapeutic Specialty, 2023-2030

14.1 Hematological Malignancies

14.2 Melanoma

14.3 Breast Cancer

14.4 Gastrointestinal Cancer

14.5 Lung Cancer

14.6 Solid Tumors

14.7 Urinary System Cancer

14.8 Prostate Cancer

14.9 Head and Neck Cancers

14.10 Gynecologic Cancers

14.11 Brain Cancer



15 Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2023-2030

15.1 Overview

15.2 North America

15.3 Canada

15.4 Europe

15.5 Asia-Pacific



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Moderna Therapeutics

16.1.1 Company Overview

16.1.2 Role of Moderna Therapeutics in the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market

16.1.3 Technology and Capabilities

16.1.4 Financials

16.1.5 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

16.1.6 SWOT Analysis: Moderna Therapeutics

16.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

16.3 AstraZeneca plc

16.4 Agenus

16.5 OSE Immunotherapeutics

16.6 Advaxis

16.7 Medigene

16.8 Neon Therapeutics

16.9 Genocea Biosciences

16.10 Immunovative Therapies

16.11 Gritstone Oncology

16.12 Nouscom

16.13 NantBioScience

16.14 Immunovaccine

16.15 BioLineRx



17 Anticipated Milestones





