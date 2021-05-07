SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’730 1.0%  Dollar 0.9014 -0.7%  Öl 68.2 -0.1% 

Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural and Organic Cosmetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural and Organic Cosmetics estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Cosmetics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR

The Natural and Organic Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Oral Care Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR

In the global Oral Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • Aubrey Organics, Inc.
  • AVEDA
  • Bare Escentuals, Inc.
  • BioSecure
  • Burt`s Bee
  • Clorox Co. (The)
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Colorganics
  • DHC
  • Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)
  • FANCL Corp.
  • Gabriel Cosmetics
  • Giovanni Cosmetics
  • Jurlique International Pty. Limited
  • Kiehl`s
  • Laboratoire Nuxe
  • L`Occitane International SA
  • LOreal SA
  • Nature`s Gate, Inc.
  • NutraMarks
  • NUXE
  • Origins Natural Resources, Inc.
  • Revelon

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzwhno


﻿

