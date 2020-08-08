Global Nanotechnology in Packaging Market, Forecast to 2030 - Featuring Detailed Profiles of 65 Companies Including Asahi Kasei, Dow, Valentis Nanotech, Toyo Seikan Kaisha, and Sun Chemical

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanotechnology in Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends for the use of nanomaterials in packaging.

Market challenges for the use of nanomaterials in packaging.

Global market revenues for nanomaterials in packaging, by type and applications.

Assessment of nanomaterials in barrier films and coatings, antibacterial (antimicrobial) packaging, anti-counterfeit packaging, temperature-controlled packaging and food sensors.

65 company profiles including products, target markets, contact details. etc. Companies covered include Asahi Kasei, Dow, Valentis Nanotech, Toyo Seikan Kaisha, Sun Chemical, Sciessent, Plasmatreat and Nanobiomatters/Bactiblock.

Nanomaterials have already been commercialized at various stages of the packaging supply chain from food storage to traceability and tracking. Their enhanced properties, such as UV protection, barrier to moisture, gases and volatile components, mechanical strength, significantly improve packaging materials.

Nanomaterials-based packaging is used to:



extend product shelf-life, provide food safety assurance and food quality maintenance.

increase barrier properties (mainly from oxygen and moisture).

enhance mechanical properties such as strength and flexibility as well as being biodegradable.

provide protection for contents through the use of nanoscale bacteriocidal and bacteriostatic to control growth and to reduce activities of microbes.

add unique security and anti-counterfeiting features.

The use of nanomaterials in packaging will play a significant role in:



decreasing the huge amounts of food waste in both industrialized and developing countries.

reducing reliance on petroleum-based packaging.

meeting demand for more environmentally friendly packaging products with triggered biodegradability, but with the same mechanical properties as commonly used materials.

ensure food safety and traceability for the entire supply chain.

Nanomaterials utilized in packaging include:

Cellulose nanofibers.

Graphene.

Nanosilver.

Nanoclays.

Cellulose nanocrystals.

Antimicrobial nanocoatings and films.

Nanosilica, zinc oxide and titanium oxide nanoparticles.

Carbon nanotubes.

Chitosan nanoparticles.

Quantum dots.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Aims and objectives of the study

1.1.1 Properties of nanomaterials

1.1.2 Categorization



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Active packaging

3.2 Intelligent/smart packaging

3.3 Biobased packaging

3.4 Market drivers and trends

3.4.1 Growing demand for active and smart packaging

3.4.2 Growing demand for renewable plastic packaging

3.4.3 Consumer safety concerns driving demand for antimicrobial surfaces

3.4.4 Sustainability and biodegradability

3.4.5 Replacing petroleum-based, glass, metal, wax/plastic coated products

3.4.6 Improving food quality and safety during transportation

3.4.7 Improved barrier function to increase shelf life

3.4.8 Prevention of food waste

3.4.9 Product safety and anti-counterfeiting

3.5 Market challenges

3.6 Global market revenues for nanopackaging



4 TYPES OF PACKAGING

4.1 Barrier films and coatings

4.2 Antibacterial (antimicrobial) packaging

4.3 Anti-counterfeit packaging

4.4 Temperature controlled packaging

4.5 Food sensors



5 NANOMATERIALS USED IN PACKAGING

5.1 Composites

5.2 Films

5.3 Coatings

5.4 CELLULLOSE NANOFIBERS

5.4.1 Paper and board packaging

5.4.2 Gas barrier sheets

5.4.3 Packaging adhesives

5.4.4 Food packaging coatings

5.4.5 Antibacterial

5.5 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS

5.5.1 Flexible packaging

5.5.2 Plastics for bioplastic packaging

5.5.3 Antimicrobial properties

5.6 GRAPHENE

5.6.1 Properties

5.6.2 Barrier films for food packaging

5.6.3 Anti-bacterial activity

5.6.4 Anti-viral activity

5.7 NANOSILVER

5.7.1 Properties

5.7.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity

5.7.3 Nanosilver in packaging

5.8 NANOSILICA

5.8.1 Properties

5.8.2 Nanosilica coated barrier films

5.9 ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

5.9.1 Properties

5.9.2 Antimicrobial packaging films

5.9.3 Antimicrobial activity

5.10 CARBON NANOTUBES

5.10.1 Properties

5.10.2 Antimicrobial activity

5.10.3 Packaging films

5.11 CHITOSAN NANOPARTICLES

5.11.1 Properties

5.11.2 Packaging coatings and films

5.12 NANOCLAYS

5.12.1 Properties

5.12.2 Barrier films

5.13 TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES

5.13.1 Properties

5.13.2 Antibacterial films



6 NANOMATERIALS IN THE PACKAGING MARKET

6.1 Applications

6.1.1 Protective coatings and films

6.1.2 Bioplastics packaging

6.1.3 Anti-counterfeiting

6.1.3.1 Nano barcodes and optics

6.1.4 Pharmaceutical packaging

6.2 Global market size



7 COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv8l44

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanotechnology-in-packaging-market-forecast-to-2030---featuring-detailed-profiles-of-65-companies-including-asahi-kasei-dow-valentis-nanotech-toyo-seikan-kaisha-and-sun-chemical-301108450.html

SOURCE Research and Markets