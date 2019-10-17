+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 14:50:00

Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.6%. Chemotherapy & Other Drugs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.8 Billion by the year 2025, Chemotherapy & Other Drugs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$625.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$524 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemotherapy & Other Drugs will reach a market size of US$665.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amgen, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Celgene Corporation; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Kesios Therapeutics Ltd.; Novartis International AG; Sanofi Genzyme



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemotherapy & Other Drugs (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Chemotherapy & Other Drugs (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Chemotherapy & Other Drugs (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Radiation (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Radiation (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Radiation (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Stem Cell Transplant & Supportive Treatment (Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Stem Cell Transplant & Supportive Treatment (Type)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 12: Stem Cell Transplant & Supportive Treatment (Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Multiple Myeloma
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 53: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Multiple Myeloma
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 89: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

AMGEN
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
CELGENE CORPORATION
JANSSEN BIOTECH
JUNO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
KESIOS THERAPEUTICS LTD.
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
SANOFI GENZYME

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817745/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-multiple-myeloma-therapeutics-industry-300940484.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

