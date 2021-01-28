Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market Analysis (2020 to 2026) - Players Include Corning, Fujikura and Sumitomo Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Multimode Optical Fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019 to 2026. Multi-mode optical fiber is a kind of optical fiber frequently used for communication over short distances. Multimode optical fiber is made to take multiple light rays at the same time with a slightly different reflection angle. Multimode fiber cable can be used for small distances as the modes disperse over longer lengths.



Factors such as growing demand for superior bandwidth and quicker speed connections and technological development in the fiber optic cable are driving the market growth. Though, huge initial cost is restraining the market. Furthermore, rise in investments in optical fiber cable network infrastructure boosting the growth of the market.



Based on application, medical segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to gaining importance in laser delivery systems and light enlightenment and conduction.



The key vendors mentioned are Corning, Fasten Fiber optics Co., Ltd (FPC), Fiber Home Technologies Group, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, Futong Group, Hengtong Optic-electric, Pirelli, Shenzhen Tefa Touchplus Information Corp, Sumitomo Electric, Tongding Group, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Company Ltd. (YOFC), and Lynn Electronics.



