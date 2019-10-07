NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The study aims to analyse and forecast the global MaaS market outlook and technology trends for 2018.Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is turning out to be a game-changer for the shared mobility industry.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821882/?utm_source=PRN



The concept which combines all forms of shared transportation including public transit modes such bus systems, trains, metro rail, and private mobility options such as carsharing, ridehailing, DRT, and micro-mobility enables users to leverage a unified and holistic mobility platform to plan, book, and pay for their trips in the most efficient and flexible manner. In the coming years, MaaS solutions are also expected to evolve into a more complex urban mobility operating system that will utilize and operate based on city data.This study analyses the global MaaS market from multiple facets to unravel the key market drivers, market restraints, and growth opportunities that exist for companies and key stakeholders to act upon in the near future.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821882/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-forecast-to-2030-300932873.html

SOURCE Reportlinker