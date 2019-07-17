Global Mobile Infrastructure - 5G Activity Escalates Around the World

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This annual report offers a wealth of information on the worldwide development of the mobile sector.







Information at a regional level is also provided for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The report includes analyses, statistics, forecasts and trends. It provides a comprehensive insight into the progress of mobile and examines some the issues and opportunities



Subjects covered include:

· The future of the mobile industry;

· Worldwide and regional mobile subscriber statistics;

· Worldwide mobile ARPU and revenue;

· Overview of worldwide call charges;

· Mobile prepaid sector;

· MVNO market;

· Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC);

· Mobile infrastructure;

· Termination rates, Roaming, Mobile Number Portability (MNP);

· Mobile spectrum developments;

· Regional overview.





