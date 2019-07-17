|
17.07.2019 01:49:00
Global Mobile Infrastructure - 5G Activity Escalates Around the World
NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This annual report offers a wealth of information on the worldwide development of the mobile sector.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796270/?utm_source=PRN
Information at a regional level is also provided for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The report includes analyses, statistics, forecasts and trends. It provides a comprehensive insight into the progress of mobile and examines some the issues and opportunities
Subjects covered include:
· The future of the mobile industry;
· Worldwide and regional mobile subscriber statistics;
· Worldwide mobile ARPU and revenue;
· Overview of worldwide call charges;
· Mobile prepaid sector;
· MVNO market;
· Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC);
· Mobile infrastructure;
· Termination rates, Roaming, Mobile Number Portability (MNP);
· Mobile spectrum developments;
· Regional overview.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796270/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-infrastructure---5g-activity-escalates-around-the-world-300886035.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Dienstag konnten der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der DAX zulegen. Die Börsen in New York begaben sich in eine Seitwärtsbewegung. Asiens Börsen kamen auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}