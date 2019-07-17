+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Global Mobile Infrastructure - 5G Activity Escalates Around the World

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This annual report offers a wealth of information on the worldwide development of the mobile sector.



Information at a regional level is also provided for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The report includes analyses, statistics, forecasts and trends. It provides a comprehensive insight into the progress of mobile and examines some the issues and opportunities

Subjects covered include:
·          The future of the mobile industry;
·          Worldwide and regional mobile subscriber statistics;
·          Worldwide mobile ARPU and revenue;
·          Overview of worldwide call charges;
·          Mobile prepaid sector;
·          MVNO market;
·          Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC);
·          Mobile infrastructure;
·          Termination rates, Roaming, Mobile Number Portability (MNP);
·          Mobile spectrum developments;
·          Regional overview.
 

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-infrastructure---5g-activity-escalates-around-the-world-300886035.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

