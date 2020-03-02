Global Missed Call Services Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% During the Forecast Period (2019-2027) - CMI

SEATTLE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global missed call services market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Missed Call Services Market:

Growth of the missed call services market is attributed to rising number of mobile phone users across the globe which has created a wide consumer base for missed call services. Moreover, the media and entertainment industry has also been adopting missed call services. Through a single missed call viewers of reality shows on TV can send their votes. Viewers can give a missed call on the number associated with their favorite couple to vote for them and this is boosting demand for missed call services in the entertainment industry.

Among deployment type, the cloud-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment is increasingly being adopted due to it providing high security of the stored data, cost-effectiveness of cloud-based deployed model compared to on-premise deployment, and offers enhanced control over stored documents. This is expected to aid in growth of the segment.

Among end user, the banking segment held the dominant position in the missed call services market in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of missed call services by banking and financial institutions to reduce theft and fraud by authenticating users' through registered mobile numbers. Additionally, banks and financial institutions are providing access to bank details such as balance inquiry and accessing bank statements. In addition to this, banks are also adopting missed call services for providing information about various schemes such as tax saving schemes, investment schemes, or loans to customers through one missed call from the registered mobile number.

In 2017, North America held the dominant position in the missed call services market and it is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period due to rising adoption of Missed Call Services by major economies in the region. Moreover, increasing number of small and medium organization due to implementation of favorable rules and regulation by the government, across the region is expected to boost the adoption of missed call services in the region. Moreover, the growing IT & Telecom industry in the U.S and Canada is also boosting demand for missed call services in the region. For instance, according to the US Telecom, IP traffic in the U.S. is expected to increase 2.5 times between 2017 and 2021, which is expected to be the lucrative opportunity for missed call services providers in the region.

Key Market Takeaways:

The missed call services market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing adoption of missed call services by e-commerce, cab aggregator, and media & entertainment sectors, etc.

Based on enterprise size, the SME's segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of missed call services by small and medium organizations for lead generation, collecting feedbacks, and conducting surveys. Furthermore, missed call services are a cost effective way for lead generation and communicating with customers in comparison with other mediums.

Some of the major players operating in the global missed call services market include –

CloudShope Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C-Zentrix, Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd, Hakimi Solutions, Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd., LeadNXT, OneRing.in, OZONETEL, Sarv, SparkTG, WebXion Technologies LLP, ZNI Wireless Pvt Ltd, and others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Missed call services Market, By Component:

Software



Services

Global Missed call services Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise



Cloud-based

Global Missed call services Market, By Enterprise Size:

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Global Missed call services Market, By Function:

Lead Generation



Survey and Feedbacks



New User Activations



Run Contests & Content on Demand

Global Missed call services Market, By End User:

Advertising & Event Management



Banking Industry



E-commerce



IT & Telecom



Cab Aggregator



Media & Entertainment



Retail



Others

Global Missed call services Market, By Region:

North America



U.S.







Canada



Europe



U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China







India







Japan







Australia & New Zealand

&





South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Company Profiles

