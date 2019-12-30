|
30.12.2019 16:10:00
Global Mining Lubricants Industry
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019
Mining Lubricants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$727.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Mineral Oil Lubricants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral Oil Lubricants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mineral Oil Lubricants will reach a market size of US$112.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$210.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bel-Ray Company LLC; BP PLC; Chevron Corporation; ExxonMobil Corporation; Fuchs Petrolub SE; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG; LUKOIL Lubricants Company; PetroChina Co., Ltd.; Quaker Chemical Corporation; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Schaeffer Manufacturing Company; Sinopec Corp.; Total SA; Whitmore
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mining Lubricants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mining Lubricants Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mining Lubricants Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mineral Oil Lubricants (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mineral Oil Lubricants (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mineral Oil Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Coal Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Coal Mining (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Coal Mining (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Iron Ore Mining (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Iron Ore Mining (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Iron Ore Mining (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Bauxite Mining (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Bauxite Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Bauxite Mining (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mining Lubricants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Mining Lubricants Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Mining Lubricants Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Mining Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Mining Lubricants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Mining Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Mining Lubricants Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Mining Lubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Mining Lubricants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mining
Lubricants in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Mining Lubricants Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 39: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Mining Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Mining Lubricants Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Mining Lubricants in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Mining Lubricants Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mining Lubricants Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Mining Lubricants Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Mining Lubricants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Mining Lubricants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Mining Lubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 53: Mining Lubricants Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Mining Lubricants Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Mining Lubricants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Mining Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Mining Lubricants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Mining Lubricants Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Mining Lubricants Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Mining Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Mining Lubricants Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Mining Lubricants in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Mining Lubricants Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Mining Lubricants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Mining Lubricants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mining Lubricants in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Mining Lubricants Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 78: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mining Lubricants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Mining Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Mining Lubricants Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Mining Lubricants Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Mining Lubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Mining Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Mining Lubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 95: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Mining Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Mining Lubricants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Mining Lubricants Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Mining Lubricants Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Mining Lubricants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Mining Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Mining Lubricants Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Mining Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Mining Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 123: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mining Lubricants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mining Lubricants in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Mining Lubricants Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Mining Lubricants in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Mining Lubricants Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Mining Lubricants Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Mining Lubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 143: Mining Lubricants Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Mining Lubricants Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Mining Lubricants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Mining Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Mining Lubricants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Mining Lubricants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Mining Lubricants Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Mining Lubricants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Mining Lubricants Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Mining Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Mining Lubricants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mining Lubricants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Mining Lubricants Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Mining Lubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 173: Mining Lubricants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mining
Lubricants in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Mining Lubricants Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 177: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Mining Lubricants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Mining Lubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 182: Mining Lubricants Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Mining Lubricants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Mining Lubricants Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mining Lubricants in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Mining Lubricants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Mining Lubricants Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Mining Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Mining Lubricants Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Mining Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 195: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Mining Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Mining Lubricants Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 201: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Mining Lubricants Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Mining Lubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Mining Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BP PLC
BEL-RAY COMPANY
CHEVRON CORPORATION
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
IDEMITSU KOSAN
KLÜBER LUBRICATION MÜNCHEN SE & CO. KG
LUKOIL LUBRICANTS COMPANY
PETROCHINA
QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SCHAEFFER MANUFACTURING COMPANY
SINOPEC CORPORATION
TOTAL SA
WHITMORE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
