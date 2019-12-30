Global Mining Lubricants Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mining Lubricants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$727.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Mineral Oil Lubricants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral Oil Lubricants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mineral Oil Lubricants will reach a market size of US$112.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$210.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bel-Ray Company LLC; BP PLC; Chevron Corporation; ExxonMobil Corporation; Fuchs Petrolub SE; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG; LUKOIL Lubricants Company; PetroChina Co., Ltd.; Quaker Chemical Corporation; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Schaeffer Manufacturing Company; Sinopec Corp.; Total SA; Whitmore







IV. COMPETITION



BP PLC

BEL-RAY COMPANY

CHEVRON CORPORATION

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

IDEMITSU KOSAN

KLÜBER LUBRICATION MÜNCHEN SE & CO. KG

LUKOIL LUBRICANTS COMPANY

PETROCHINA

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

SCHAEFFER MANUFACTURING COMPANY

SINOPEC CORPORATION

TOTAL SA

WHITMORE



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799137/?utm_source=PRN



