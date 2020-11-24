SMI 10’450 -0.1%  SPI 12’950 -0.1%  Dow 29’591 1.1%  DAX 13’251 0.9%  Euro 1.0839 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’501 1.1%  Gold 1’813 -1.4%  Bitcoin 17’343 3.3%  Dollar 0.9130 0.0%  Öl 46.4 1.2% 

24.11.2020 13:15:00

Global Military Ammunition Markets 2020-2025: Market Generated $57.89 Billion in 2019 and is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.40%

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Ammunition Market: Focus on Platform (Land Force, Navy and Air Force), Product (Missile, Rocket, Artillery Shell, Bomb, Mortar Ammunition, Bullet, and Grenade), and Guidance - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military ammunition market generated $57.89 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.40%, during 2020-2025.

The global military ammunition market is a mature market that has been witnessing the production of an increased number of munitions over the years for various platforms in armed forces such as the navy, air force, and army. The market has experienced a major transformation in the innovation of ammunition by different countries. The military ammunition market has witnessed the development of different product types for military applications. The outbreak of COVID-19 mildly affected the global military ammunition market in 2020 and 2021.

The global military ammunition market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2020-2025. The market is expected to see the growth of the missiles mainly due to the increasing procurement for enhancing the offensive and defensive strength of the armed forces. High demand for military ammunition in emerging countries (such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is expected to create opportunities for military ammunition players across different platforms, such as navy, land forcers and air force.

The report is a compilation of various segmentations including market breakdown by platform such as navy, air force and land force. The report is based on discussions and interviews with the top management of several leading high throughput satellite operator manufacturers, tier 1 suppliers, and solution providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Market Snapshot
1.2 Market Drivers
1.2.1 Growing Global Defense Spending
1.2.2 Increasing Military Modernization Programs
1.2.3 Upsurge in Terrorist Activities in Asia-Pacific and Middle East
1.3 Market Restraints
1.3.1 Environmental Contamination by Military Munitions
1.3.2 Regulatory Restrictions by Ammunition Control Regimes
1.4 Market Opportunities
1.4.1 Escalating Demand for Military Ammunition in Emerging Economies
1.4.2 Inclination toward Lightweight Ammunition
1.4.3 Miniaturizing of Munitions

2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Strategies and Developments
2.1.1 New Product Launches
2.1.2 Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Mergers
2.1.3 Contracts
2.1.4 Other Developments
2.2 Market Share Analysis
2.3 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Patent Analysis
3.1.1 Patents (by Country), 2016-2020
3.2 Supply Chain Analysis
3.2.1 Illustrating Supply Chain Analysis
3.2.1.1 Research and Development
3.2.1.2 Component Sourcing
3.2.1.3 Manufacturing and Assembly
3.2.1.4 Testing
3.2.1.5 Distribution and End User
3.3 Industrial Trends
3.3.1 Inclination toward Advanced Guided-Weapons Technology
3.3.2 Development of Hypersonic Missiles
3.3.3 3D-Printed Components for Missiles
3.3.4 Reduced Ammunition Sizes
3.4 Technological Developments
3.4.1 Magneto Hydrodynamic Explosive Munition (MAHEM)
3.4.2 Personnel Halting and Stimulation Response (PHASR) Rifle
3.4.3 Grenade-Launching Assault Rifle
3.4.4 Corner Shot Pistols
3.4.5 ADS Underwater Rifle
3.5 Major Military Programs
3.6 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Military Ammunition Market
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Military Ammunition Market (by Platform)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Land Force
5.2.1 Artillery Unit Ammunition
5.2.2 Armored Unit Ammunition
5.2.3 Infantry Unit Ammunition
5.3 Navy
5.3.1 Naval Missile
5.3.2 Naval Artillery
5.3.3 Naval Mine
5.4 Air Force
5.4.1 Aerial Missile
5.4.2 Aerial Bomb

6 Global Military Ammunition Market (by Product)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Missile
6.2.1 Cruise Missile
6.2.1.1 Short Range Cruise Missiles
6.2.1.2 Medium Range Cruise Missiles
6.2.1.3 Long-Range Cruise Missiles
6.2.2 Ballistic Missile
6.2.2.1 Short-Range Ballistic Missile
6.2.2.2 Medium-Range Ballistic Missile
6.2.2.3 Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile
6.2.2.4 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
6.2.2.5 Others
6.3 Rocket
6.3.1 Artillery Rocket
6.3.2 Air-Launched Rocket
6.3.3 Portable Rocket
6.4 Artillery Shell
6.4.1 Guided Shell
6.4.2 Armor-Piercing Shell
6.4.3 High-Explosive Shell
6.4.4 Non-Lethal Shell
6.4.4.1 Smoke Shell
6.4.4.2 Illuminating Shell
6.5 Bomb
6.5.1 Guided Bomb
6.5.2 General-Purpose Bomb
6.5.3 Gravity Bomb
6.5.4 Naval Mine
6.6 Mortar Ammunition
6.6.1 Large-Caliber Mortar Ammunition
6.6.2 Medium-Caliber Mortar Ammunition
6.6.2.1 81mm
6.6.2.2 82mm
6.6.3 Small-Caliber Mortar Ammunition
6.6.3.1 60mm
6.6.3.2 51mm
6.7 Bullet
6.7.1 Medium-Caliber Ammunition
6.7.1.1 20mm
6.7.1.2 30mm
6.7.1.3 25mm
6.7.1.4 40mm
6.7.1.5 Others
6.7.2 Small-Caliber Ammunition
6.7.2.1 5.56mm
6.7.2.2 7.62mm
6.7.2.3 9mm
6.7.2.4 12.7mm
6.7.2.5 Others
6.8 Grenade
6.8.1 Explosive Grenade
6.8.1.1 Fragmentation Grenade
6.8.1.2 High Explosive Grenade
6.8.2 Non-Explosive Grenade
6.8.2.1 Smoke Grenade
6.8.2.2 Stun Grenade
6.8.2.3 Sting Grenade
6.8.2.4 Incendiary Grenade

7 Global Military Ammunition Market (by Guidance)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Guided Ammunition
7.3 Non-Guided Ammunition

8 Global Military Ammunition Market (by Region)

9 Company Profiles

  • BAE Systems
  • CBC Ammo
  • Chemring Group PLC
  • Denel SOC Ltd
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • EXPAL Systems
  • FN HERSTAL
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Nammo AS
  • Nexter KNDS group
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Olin Corporation
  • Poongsan Corporation
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Rosoboronexport
  • RUAG Group (RUAG Ammotec AG)
  • Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
  • Thales Group
  • Vista Outdoor Operations LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szfph3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-ammunition-markets-2020-2025-market-generated-57-89-billion-in-2019-and-is-estimated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-40-301179636.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

