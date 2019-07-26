|
26.07.2019 00:15:00
Global Middle Ear Implants Market to 2026: Focus on VNS, GES, DBS, SCS, SNS, Electromagnetic, Piezoelectric
DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle Ear Implants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Middle Ear Implants Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2026
The growth factors include malformation of the inner ear, increasing urbanization, rising prevalence of deformities, rising incidence of ear deformities. However, the opportunity for surrogate treatments such as Bone-anchored devices and Cochlear implants are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
A middle ear implant is a more recent hearing implant, offering an alternative to conventional hearing aids. It may be considered for those who suffer from earmould allergies, skin problems in their ears, outer ear infections, narrow, collapsed or closed ear canals, or malformed ears. It can also provide (for mixed or conductive hearing losses) an alternative to a bone anchored hearing aid for those with any of the above ear problems who also have healing issues, dexterity problems, or those who might find difficulty in keeping a bone anchored hearing aid clean.
Based on the Product, Electromagnetic Middle Ear Implant segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Implantable hearing aids comprise two distinct subgroups: bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA) and middle ear implants (MEI). Both of them require surgeries and both require that some portion, or an entire device, be implanted either behind the ear in the mastoid area (BAHA) or in the middle ear cavity (MEI). Depending on the manufacturer, some MEIs also require that some components be implanted in the mastoid area.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to advance at the highest rate. The presence of an enormous consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, In addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is expected to drive the regional market.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Middle Ear Implants Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
5.3 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)
5.4 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)
5.5 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
5.6 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
5.7 Electromagnetic Middle Ear Implant
5.8 Piezoelectric Middle Ear Implant
6 Global Middle Ear Implants Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sensorineural
6.3 Conductive
6.4 Mixed
7 Global Middle Ear Implants Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Specialized Clinic
7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.4 Hospitals
8 Global Middle Ear Implants Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Cochlear
10.2 Envoy Medical
10.3 Medtronic
10.4 Ototronix
10.5 MED-EL Corporation
10.6 CENTILLION
10.7 Energizer
10.8 Tremetrics
10.9 Frye Electronics
10.10 Intelligent Hearing Systems
10.11 Benson Medical Instruments
10.12 GN Otometrics
10.13 MedRx
10.14 Maico
10.15 Grason-Stadler
10.16 Natus
10.17 Audioscan
10.18 Welch Allyn
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbfcvj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-middle-ear-implants-market-to-2026-focus-on-vns-ges-dbs-scs-sns-electromagnetic-piezoelectric-300891147.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen in Rot aus dem Donnerstagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street standen die Vorzeichen auf rot - die Hoffnung auf Niedrigzinsen beflügelte nicht mehr. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und auch der DAX sind ins Minus gerutscht. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Donnerstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}