Global Middle Ear Implants Market to 2026: Focus on VNS, GES, DBS, SCS, SNS, Electromagnetic, Piezoelectric

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle Ear Implants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle Ear Implants Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2026

The growth factors include malformation of the inner ear, increasing urbanization, rising prevalence of deformities, rising incidence of ear deformities. However, the opportunity for surrogate treatments such as Bone-anchored devices and Cochlear implants are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

A middle ear implant is a more recent hearing implant, offering an alternative to conventional hearing aids. It may be considered for those who suffer from earmould allergies, skin problems in their ears, outer ear infections, narrow, collapsed or closed ear canals, or malformed ears. It can also provide (for mixed or conductive hearing losses) an alternative to a bone anchored hearing aid for those with any of the above ear problems who also have healing issues, dexterity problems, or those who might find difficulty in keeping a bone anchored hearing aid clean.

Based on the Product, Electromagnetic Middle Ear Implant segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Implantable hearing aids comprise two distinct subgroups: bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA) and middle ear implants (MEI). Both of them require surgeries and both require that some portion, or an entire device, be implanted either behind the ear in the mastoid area (BAHA) or in the middle ear cavity (MEI). Depending on the manufacturer, some MEIs also require that some components be implanted in the mastoid area.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to advance at the highest rate. The presence of an enormous consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, In addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is expected to drive the regional market.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Middle Ear Implants Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

5.3 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

5.4 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

5.5 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

5.6 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

5.7 Electromagnetic Middle Ear Implant

5.8 Piezoelectric Middle Ear Implant



6 Global Middle Ear Implants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sensorineural

6.3 Conductive

6.4 Mixed



7 Global Middle Ear Implants Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Specialized Clinic

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4 Hospitals



8 Global Middle Ear Implants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Cochlear

10.2 Envoy Medical

10.3 Medtronic

10.4 Ototronix

10.5 MED-EL Corporation

10.6 CENTILLION

10.7 Energizer

10.8 Tremetrics

10.9 Frye Electronics

10.10 Intelligent Hearing Systems

10.11 Benson Medical Instruments

10.12 GN Otometrics

10.13 MedRx

10.14 Maico

10.15 Grason-Stadler

10.16 Natus

10.17 Audioscan

10.18 Welch Allyn



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbfcvj





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-middle-ear-implants-market-to-2026-focus-on-vns-ges-dbs-scs-sns-electromagnetic-piezoelectric-300891147.html

SOURCE Research and Markets