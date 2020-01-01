|
01.01.2020 15:00:00
Global Mice Model Industry
NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mice Model market worldwide is projected to grow by US$754.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%. CRISPR/CAS9, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$679.2 Million by the year 2025, CRISPR/CAS9 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$22.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, CRISPR/CAS9 will reach a market size of US$27.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$212.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Envigo, Inc.; Genoway S.A.; Harbour Antibodies BV; Horizon Discovery Group PLC; inGenious Targeting Laboratory, Inc.; Janvier Labs; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp); Taconic Biosciences, Inc.; The Jackson Laboratory; Trans Genic, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mice Model Market to Register Moderate Growth
Increasing Number of Personalized Medicine through the Mice
Model Spurs Market Demand
Increase in Mice Model Based Research Achievements
Animals behind the Top Ranked Twenty Five Drugs
A List of Nobel Prizes for Mouse Models in Medicine
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mice Model Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations to Sustain Market Growth
Decreasing Number of Animal Models for Research
Total Number of Animals Used for Research in Great Britain: 2017
Introduction of Alternatives to Animal Testing Pose Challenge
to Market Growth
Development of New Zebrafish model to Hinder Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mice Model Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mice Model Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Mice Model Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: CRISPR/CAS9 (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: CRISPR/CAS9 (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: CRISPR/CAS9 (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Microinjection (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Microinjection (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Microinjection (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Embryonic Stem Cell Injection (Technology) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Embryonic Stem Cell Injection (Technology) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Embryonic Stem Cell Injection (Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Nuclear Transfer (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Nuclear Transfer (Technology) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Nuclear Transfer (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Breeding (Service) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Breeding (Service) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Breeding (Service) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Cryopreservation (Service) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Cryopreservation (Service) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Cryopreservation (Service) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Genetic Testing (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Genetic Testing (Service) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Genetic Testing (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Services (Service) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Services (Service) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Services (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Oncology Studies (Therapeutic Area) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Oncology Studies (Therapeutic Area) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 33: Oncology Studies (Therapeutic Area) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Immunology & Inflammation Studies (Therapeutic Area)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Immunology & Inflammation Studies (Therapeutic Area)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009
to 2017
Table 36: Immunology & Inflammation Studies (Therapeutic Area)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Diabetes Studies (Therapeutic Area) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Diabetes Studies (Therapeutic Area) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Diabetes Studies (Therapeutic Area) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: Cardiovascular Studies (Therapeutic Area) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Cardiovascular Studies (Therapeutic Area) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 42: Cardiovascular Studies (Therapeutic Area) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 43: Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies (Therapeutic
Area) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies (Therapeutic
Area) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2009 to 2017
Table 45: Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies (Therapeutic
Area) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Other Disease Studies (Therapeutic Area) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Other Disease Studies (Therapeutic Area) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 48: Other Disease Studies (Therapeutic Area) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mice Model Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: Mice Model Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: United States Mice Model Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Mice Model Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Mice Model Market in the United States by Service: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Mice Model Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Mice Model Market in the United States by Therapeutic
Area: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 57: United States Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 58: Mice Model Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Mice Model Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Canadian Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Mice Model Historic Market Review by Service
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Mice Model Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Canadian Mice Model Historic Market Review by
Therapeutic Area in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 66: Mice Model Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Area for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mice Model
Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Mice Model Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Mice Model Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Mice Model: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Mice Model Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Mice Model Market Share Analysis by Service:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for Mice Model: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Mice Model Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 76: Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Chinese Mice Model Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: Mice Model Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis
by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Chinese Mice Model Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Mice Model Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Mice Model Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Mice Model Market by Therapeutic Area:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mice Model Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (
in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 85: European Mice Model Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Mice Model Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Mice Model Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Mice Model Market Assessment in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: European Mice Model Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mice Model Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: European Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025
Table 92: Mice Model Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018-2025
Table 95: Mice Model Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Therapeutic Area: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: European Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 97: French Mice Model Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: French Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Mice Model Market in France by Service: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: French Mice Model Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Mice Model Market Share Analysis by Service:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Mice Model Market in France by Therapeutic Area:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: French Mice Model Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 106: German Mice Model Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: Mice Model Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective
by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: German Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Mice Model Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: German Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 111: German Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by Service:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Mice Model Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: German Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 114: German Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 115: Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 116: Italian Mice Model Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 117: Mice Model Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Italian Mice Model Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 120: Italian Mice Model Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Italian Mice Model Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 123: Italian Mice Model Market by Therapeutic Area:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 124: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mice
Model Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 125: Mice Model Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Mice Model Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Mice Model: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Mice Model Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: United Kingdom Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Mice Model: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Mice Model Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: United Kingdom Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 133: Mice Model Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 134: Mice Model Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Spanish Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Spanish Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Spanish Mice Model Historic Market Review by Service
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: Mice Model Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Spanish Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Spanish Mice Model Historic Market Review by
Therapeutic Area in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 141: Mice Model Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Area for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 142: Mice Model Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 143: Russian Mice Model Market Retrospective Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Russian Mice Model Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Mice Model Market in Russia by Service: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 147: Russian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Russian Mice Model Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Mice Model Market in Russia by Therapeutic Area: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 150: Russian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 151: Rest of Europe Mice Model Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 152: Rest of Europe Mice Model Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mice Model Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Rest of Europe Mice Model Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025
Table 155: Mice Model Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Europe Mice Model Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018-2025
Table 158: Mice Model Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Therapeutic Area: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Europe Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 160: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Mice Model Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Mice Model Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Mice Model Market in Asia-Pacific by Therapeutic
Area: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 172: Australian Mice Model Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 173: Mice Model Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Mice Model Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 176: Australian Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 177: Australian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Mice Model Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Australian Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 180: Australian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 181: Mice Model Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 182: Mice Model Market in India: Historic Review in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Indian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Indian Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Indian Mice Model Historic Market Review by Service
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 186: Mice Model Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Indian Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Indian Mice Model Historic Market Review by
Therapeutic Area in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 189: Mice Model Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Area for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 190: Mice Model Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 192: Mice Model Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Mice Model Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 194: South Korean Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 195: Mice Model Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Mice Model Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: South Korean Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 198: Mice Model Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Mice Model Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 200: Mice Model Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mice Model: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Mice Model Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period
2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mice Model: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic
Area for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Mice Model Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 208: Latin American Mice Model Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 209: Mice Model Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Mice Model Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Mice Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 212: Latin American Mice Model Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 213: Mice Model Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 214: Latin American Mice Model Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 216: Latin American Mice Model Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 217: Latin American Mice Model Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 219: Latin American Mice Model Market by Therapeutic
Area: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 220: Argentinean Mice Model Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 221: Argentinean Mice Model Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mice Model Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 223: Argentinean Mice Model Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025
Table 224: Mice Model Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 225: Argentinean Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Argentinean Mice Model Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018-2025
Table 227: Mice Model Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Therapeutic Area: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 228: Argentinean Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 229: Brazilian Mice Model Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Mice Model Market in Brazil by Service: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Brazilian Mice Model Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 234: Brazilian Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Mice Model Market in Brazil by Therapeutic Area:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 236: Brazilian Mice Model Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 237: Brazilian Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 238: Mexican Mice Model Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 239: Mice Model Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective
by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
Table 240: Mexican Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Mice Model Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 242: Mexican Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Service: 2009-2017
Table 243: Mexican Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Mice Model Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 245: Mexican Mice Model Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2009-2017
Table 246: Mexican Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 247: Mice Model Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin
America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 248: Rest of Latin America Mice Model Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Mice Model Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Rest of Latin America Mice Model Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: Mice Model Market in Rest of Latin America by
Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 252: Rest of Latin America Mice Model Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Rest of Latin America Mice Model Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018 to
2025
Table 254: Mice Model Market in Rest of Latin America by
Therapeutic Area: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 255: Rest of Latin America Mice Model Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 256: The Middle East Mice Model Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 257: Mice Model Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 258: The Middle East Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 259: The Middle East Mice Model Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 260: Mice Model Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: The Middle East Mice Model Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: The Middle East Mice Model Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 263: The Middle East Mice Model Historic Market by
Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 264: Mice Model Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 265: The Middle East Mice Model Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: The Middle East Mice Model Historic Market by
Therapeutic Area in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 267: Mice Model Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Area for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 268: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mice Model
Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 269: Mice Model Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 270: Iranian Mice Model Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: Iranian Market for Mice Model: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 272: Mice Model Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 273: Iranian Mice Model Market Share Analysis by Service:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Iranian Market for Mice Model: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: Mice Model Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Therapeutic Area for the Period 2009-2017
Table 276: Iranian Mice Model Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799100/?utm_source=PRN
