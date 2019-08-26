26.08.2019 12:32:00

Global Mice Model Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019  /PRNewswire/ -- 2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%. CRISPR/CAS9, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$679.2 Million by the year 2025, CRISPR/CAS9 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799100/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$64.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, CRISPR/CAS9 will reach a market size of US$27.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$212.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA); Envigo, Inc. (USA); Genoway S.A. (France); Harbour Antibodies BV (USA); Horizon Discovery Group PLC (United Kingdom); inGenious Targeting Laboratory, Inc. (USA); Janvier Labs (France); Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) (USA); Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (USA); The Jackson Laboratory (USA); Trans Genic, Inc. (Japan)

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesMice Model Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentCryopreservation (Service) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Genetic Testing (Service) Market Share Breakdown of KeyPlayers: 2019 & 2025Breeding (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025Nuclear Transfer (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company:2019 & 2025Microinjection (Technology) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Embryonic Stem Cell Injection (Technology) Market ShareBreakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025CRISPR/CAS9 (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mice Model Global Market Estimates and Forecasts inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Mice Model Retrospective Market Scenario in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Mice Model Market Share Shift Across Key GeographiesWorldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Breeding (Service) World Market Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Breeding (Service) Market Worldwide Historic Review byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Breeding (Service) Market Percentage ShareDistribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Cryopreservation (Service) Market Opportunity AnalysisWorldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Cryopreservation (Service) Historic Demand in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Cryopreservation (Service) Market Share Distributionin Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Genetic Testing (Service) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 11: Genetic Testing (Service) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 12: Genetic Testing (Service) Market Share Breakdown ofWorldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Other Services (Service) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 14: Other Services (Service) Historic Market Perspectiveby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 15: Other Services (Service) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: CRISPR/CAS9 (Technology) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 17: CRISPR/CAS9 (Technology) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 18: CRISPR/CAS9 (Technology) Market Share Breakdown ofWorldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Microinjection (Technology) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 20: Microinjection (Technology) Historic MarketPerspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Microinjection (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: Embryonic Stem Cell Injection (Technology) GeographicMarket Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 23: Embryonic Stem Cell Injection (Technology) RegionWise Breakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 24: Embryonic Stem Cell Injection (Technology) MarketShare Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS2019 VS 2025Table 25: Nuclear Transfer (Technology) World Market Estimatesand Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 26: Nuclear Transfer (Technology) Market Historic Reviewby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 27: Nuclear Transfer (Technology) Market Share Breakdownby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 28: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 29: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic MarketAnalysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 30: Other Technologies (Technology) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 31: Oncology Studies (Therapeutic Area) Geographic MarketSpread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 32: Oncology Studies (Therapeutic Area) Region WiseBreakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 33: Oncology Studies (Therapeutic Area) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 34: Immunology & Inflammation Studies (Therapeutic Area)World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$Million: 2018 to 2025Table 35: Immunology & Inflammation Studies (Therapeutic Area)Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009to 2017Table 36: Immunology & Inflammation Studies (Therapeutic Area)Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 37: Diabetes Studies (Therapeutic Area) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 38: Diabetes Studies (Therapeutic Area) Historic MarketAnalysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 39: Diabetes Studies (Therapeutic Area) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 40: Other Disease Studies (Therapeutic Area) World Marketby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 41: Other Disease Studies (Therapeutic Area) HistoricMarket Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 42: Other Disease Studies (Therapeutic Area) Market ShareBreakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 43: Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies (TherapeuticArea) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million byRegion/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 44: Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies (TherapeuticArea) Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to2017Table 45: Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies (TherapeuticArea) Market Share Distribution in Percentage byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 46: Cardiovascular Studies (Therapeutic Area) WorldMarket Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million byRegion/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 47: Cardiovascular Studies (Therapeutic Area) MarketWorldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:2009 to 2017Table 48: Cardiovascular Studies (Therapeutic Area) MarketPercentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799100/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mice-model-industry-300906741.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

