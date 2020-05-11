Global Metamaterial Market and COVID-19 Impact Report 2020

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metamaterial Market - Analysis By Product Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metamaterial Market, valued at USD 599.75 million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of mergers, acquisitions and collaborations as well as research and development activities to link the existing gaps in the product offerings, the end market requirements and the geographical constraints, thereby creating large customer and partner base in the market.



With the progressive growth of aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, energy and power and telecommunication industries, the global metamaterial market is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace in the coming years.



However, owing to the COVID-19 crisis, lockdown measures taken by governments of all the countries around the world has resulted in closure of all economic activities. As metamaterials are used in various end-user industries like aerospace & defence, medical, automotive, consumer electronics and energy & power, hence, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on all these industries leads to halt in production unit while some of the units are operating with less labour and faces the shortage of raw materials due to lockdown.



Among the Product Type segment in the Metamaterial market (Electromagnetic, Terahertz, Photonic, Tunable, Frequency Selective Surface, Non-linear), Electromagnetic product type segment has been gaining popularity among various other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period. Electromagnetic metamaterials are comprised of structures, which have exceptionally built properties for applications in optical and microwave applications, including electromagnetic invisibility cloaks, microwave couplers, and beam steerers. Because of these properties showed by this product type, there is an inexorably enlarging extension in a few end-use verticals.



Antenna segment among the application segment holds the majority market share in year 2019. The expanding use in radio wires and radars have prompted expanding effectiveness of these final products, for the most part by virtue of the predominant properties offered by metamaterials. Based on End-User segment, Aerospace & Defense segment holds the major share in the Metamaterial market followed by Consumer Electronics and Medical segment. Metamaterials are used in consumer electronics in a variety of ways such as transparent antennas, touch screen, transparent EMI shielding, augmented reality, etc.



The North America region has the largest market share in year 2019 while it is estimated that North America will remain dominant during the forecast period with United States being the leading country in the region. The high growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the aerospace and defense vertical. Government agencies, such as DOD (Department of Defense), DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), are funding research universities and industry players for the development of metamaterial-based antennas.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Metamaterial market by Value.

The report analyses the Metamaterial Market by Product Type (Electromagnetic, Terahertz, Photonic, Tunable, Frequency Selective Surface, Non-linear).

The report assesses the Metamaterial market by Application (Antenna, Absorber, Superlens, Cloaking Devices, Others).

The report assesses the Metamaterial market by End-User (Aerospace & defense, Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Power).

The Global Metamaterial Market has been analysed by Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and by Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , France , Spain , United Kingdom , China , Japan , India )

, , ) and by Country ( , , , , , , , , ) Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Product Type, Application and End-User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market and innovations and development. The companies analysed in the report include Metamaterial Technologies Inc., Harris Corporation, Newport Corporation, Metamagnetics, Kymeta Corporation, Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., Jem Engineering, Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, Echodyne Corporation, Multiwave Technologies AG

The report presents the analysis of Metamaterial market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Companies Mentioned



Metamaterial Technologies Inc.

Harris Corporation

Newport Corporation

Metamagnetics

Kymeta Corporation

Fractal Antenna Systems Inc.

Jem Engineering

Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC

Echodyne Corporation

Multiwave Technologies AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeahf0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metamaterial-market-and-covid-19-impact-report-2020-301056591.html

SOURCE Research and Markets