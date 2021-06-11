|
11.06.2021 22:45:00
Global Metalworking Fluids Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metalworking Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metalworking fluids market reached a value of US$ 9.46 Billion in 2020. Metalworking fluids (MWF) refer to a range of liquids and oils that are used to lubricate and cool down metal pieces while they are being machined, ground and milled. The MWFs reduce friction and heat in-between the cutting tool and the workpiece and prevent smoking or burning while inhibiting corrosion. These fluids find extensive applications worldwide in mechanical workshops for cutting and shaping metals. Furthermore, they aid in extending a vehicle's component life by maintaining lubrication, reducing the chances of wear and tear or any physical and thermal deformation, along with delivering superior surface finish and texture in the welding process.
The thriving automotive industry is the key factor driving the market. Metals are widely used to provide structural strength and durability to automobile vehicles. Consequently, metalworking fluids are required for metal removal, chemical treatment and protection, and enhancing the overall work hours of the tool. Furthermore, increased consumer spending on vehicle modifications has catalyzed the market growth. A shift in the preference from traditional metal alloys to stainless steel, aluminum and titanium is also projected to drive the market further.
These metals provide lightweight and long-lasting features to the equipment which are highly desirable in the market. Moreover, increasing research and development (R&D) activities conducted by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to produce higher volumes of metal components that ensure energy efficiency in equipment is also projected to drive the demand for metalworking fluids in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global metalworking fluids market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BP, Chevron, Houghton International, ExxonMobil, Total S.A., Apar, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Castrol Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Lubrizol, Gazprom, Pertamina, Columbia Petro, PETRONAS Lubricants International, Quaker Chemical Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global metalworking fluids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global metalworking fluids industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metalworking fluids industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global metalworking fluids industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global metalworking fluids industry?
- What is the structure of the global metalworking fluids industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global metalworking fluids industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Metalworking Fluids Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Source
5.6 Market Breakup by End Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Fluid Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Industry
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Removal Fluids
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Forming Fluids
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Protection Fluids
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Treating Fluids
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Mineral
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Synthetic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Bio-Based
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Transportation Equipment
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Machinery
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Primary Metals
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Fabricated Metal Products
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Metal Cans
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Fluid Type
9.1 Neat Cutting Oils
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Water Cutting Oils
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Major Types
9.2.2.1 Soluble Cutting Oils
9.2.2.2 Semi-synthetic Cutting Oils
9.2.2.3 Synthetic Cutting Oils
9.2.3 Market Forecast
9.3 Corrosion Preventive Oils
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Industry
10.1 Construction
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Electrical and Power
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Agriculture
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Automobile
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Aerospace
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 BP
16.3.2 Chevron
16.3.3 Houghton International
16.3.4 ExxonMobil
16.3.5 Total S.A.
16.3.6 Apar
16.3.7 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
16.3.8 Castrol Limited
16.3.9 Indian Oil Corporation Limited
16.3.10 Lubrizol
16.3.11 Gazprom
16.3.12 Pertamina
16.3.13 Columbia Petro
16.3.14 PETRONAS Lubricants International
16.3.15 Quaker Chemical Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9prc6
