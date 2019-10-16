Global Medical Publishing Markets, 2019-2023: A $10 Billion Industry whose Market Leaders Enjoy Double-Digit Profit Margins

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the dynamics of STM publishing. Rely on Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.



Medical publishing is a $10 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins, serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Medical Publishing has a diverse range of revenue channels. In this report, the overall market and each market segment are divided into five content delivery channels: books, journals, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities.



Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World Exclusive market projections to 2023 by publishing activity

Whether your focus is books, journals, online content, you can trust Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide.



Examples of some of the trends covered include:

Breakdown of publishing activities, trends and forecast

Analysis of competitor underlying growth

Key mergers and acquisitions in medical publishing

U.S. health care reform uncertainty clouds medical publishing market

Global physician, nursing, dentistry employment

Global health expenditure forecast

U.S. import/export data for technical, scientific and professional books

Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the medical publishing industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology

Definition of Medical Publishing

Journals



Books



Online Content



Other Activities



Abstracting & Indexing Services



Elimination

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Primary & Secondary Research



Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

2 Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Facts & Trends

The Ten Largest Publishers Hold 42% of the Global Medical Market



Medical Online Content Revenue Surpassed Books in 2018



Informa Wheels & Deals in the M&A Market



Uncertainty in U.S. Health Care Reform Clouds Medical Publishing Market



Number of Doctors & Nurses Will Grow Globally



Digital Books Create Space on Shelves, In Budgets



Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Grew in 2018



Worldwide Medical Publishing Projected Flat in 2019

3 Global Medical Publishing Market

Introduction

Market Size

Journals



Online Content



Books



Other Activities



Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services



Elimination

Medical Publishing by Geography

Regional Breakdown:



Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs



Currency

4 Leading Medical Publishers

Introduction

Leading Medical Publishers

Elsevier

Company Overview



Recent Company Performance



Table Elsevier's Strongest Medical Book Publishing Subjects by Title Count, 2018



Medical Publishing Strategy

Wolters Kluwer

Springer Nature

John Wiley & Sons

Informa

IBM Watson Health

athenahealth

Hearst Health

Pearson

Thieme Publishing

Other Competitors

American Medical Association



EBSCO Information Services



Ascend Learning

Mergers & Acquisitions in Medical Publishing

Medical Publishing M&A Index

Mergers & Acquisitions Trend in Health Care, Education and Information

5 Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Current Trends in Medical Publishing

World Health Expenditure



Politics of U.S. Health Care Reform Cast a Long Shadow



Employment Trends: Medical Doctors, Nurses & Dentists



Academic Library Spending Trends



Tactics Shift from Professional Drug Promotion to Direct to Consumer



Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Trends



Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import Trends

Medical Publishing Forecast

Introduction



Journals Forecast



Online Content Forecast



Books Forecast



Other Activities Forecast



Abstracting & Indexing Forecast



Elimination Forecast



Forecast by Geography



Forecast of Leading Publishers

