|
08.10.2019 18:15:00
Global Medical Imaging Industry Quarterly Tracker Q1 2019: Quarterly Edition of Trends in Medical Imaging and Informatics Covering Competition, Policy, Regulatory, and Clinical Areas
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Industry Quarterly Tracker, Q1 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical imaging and informatics industry is evolving rapidly, and new products and solutions are launched every other day. As the reimbursement environment is transitioning from fee-for-service to value-based payment, vendors' business models and value propositions are undergoing drastic changes. New evidence regarding the use of certain techniques in imaging is influencing changes in the standard of care. On a macro level, the government's policies on reimbursement and regulations tend to impact the performance of industry participants, if their internal teams delay the calibration of the strategic actions needed to thrive in this new environment.
To help its clients address challenges in an intensely competitive environment, the publisher has introduced the Medical Imaging and Informatics Quarterly Insights tracker that will monitor market factors and significant events and qualitatively assess their impact on the industry; this will cover the diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapies, and imaging informatics segments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Methodology
- Scope
- Key Takeaways
2. Competition
- Competition - Long-term Business Contracts
- Competition - New Launches
- Competition - Corporate Highlights
- Competition - Business Collaboration
- FDA Approvals from Top-tier Companies (January-March 2019)
- FDA Approvals from Other Companies (January-March 2019)
- Notable CE Approvals
- FDA Recalls
3. Policies and Regulations
4. Clinical Trends
5. Event Highlights
6. Conclusion
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- ACC
- ACR
- CE
- ESR
- FDA
- RSNA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47kh1j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-imaging-industry-quarterly-tracker-q1-2019-quarterly-edition-of-trends-in-medical-imaging-and-informatics-covering-competition-policy-regulatory-and-clinical-areas-300933969.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastet die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}