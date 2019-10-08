08.10.2019 18:15:00

Global Medical Imaging Industry Quarterly Tracker Q1 2019: Quarterly Edition of Trends in Medical Imaging and Informatics Covering Competition, Policy, Regulatory, and Clinical Areas

The medical imaging and informatics industry is evolving rapidly, and new products and solutions are launched every other day. As the reimbursement environment is transitioning from fee-for-service to value-based payment, vendors' business models and value propositions are undergoing drastic changes. New evidence regarding the use of certain techniques in imaging is influencing changes in the standard of care. On a macro level, the government's policies on reimbursement and regulations tend to impact the performance of industry participants, if their internal teams delay the calibration of the strategic actions needed to thrive in this new environment.

To help its clients address challenges in an intensely competitive environment, the publisher has introduced the Medical Imaging and Informatics Quarterly Insights tracker that will monitor market factors and significant events and qualitatively assess their impact on the industry; this will cover the diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapies, and imaging informatics segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Methodology
  • Scope
  • Key Takeaways

2. Competition

  • Competition - Long-term Business Contracts
  • Competition - New Launches
  • Competition - Corporate Highlights
  • Competition - Business Collaboration
  • FDA Approvals from Top-tier Companies (January-March 2019)
  • FDA Approvals from Other Companies (January-March 2019)
  • Notable CE Approvals
  • FDA Recalls

3. Policies and Regulations

4. Clinical Trends

5. Event Highlights

6. Conclusion

  • Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • ACC
  • ACR
  • CE
  • ESR
  • FDA
  • RSNA

