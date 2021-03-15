Global Medical Fiber Optics Market Report 2021-2025 - Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects

|
DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Fiber Optics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Fiber Optics is projected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2025, driven by the growing commercial value of fiber optics technology in surgical instrumentation, disease treatment therapies, diagnostic and imaging equipment, and sensor based wearable medical devices and textiles.
Heavy utilization of imaging and growing preference for non-invasive surgery will drive a major chunk of opportunities in clinical imaging and endoscopy applications.
Benefiting the market will be the rise in endoscopy procedures supported by advantages such as safety and effectiveness in both diagnosis and therapy; minimal morbidity and mortality; less scarring and faster recovery; and rising preference for endoscopic management of GI disorders especially against a backdrop of research studies linking chronic acid reflux and GERD with Barrett`s esophagus and esophageal cancer.
Transducer-Tipped fiber optic catheter can move freely around organs, bones, veins and arteries.
Fiber optic sensors are small in size, have immunity to EM interferences, and feature greater geometrical versatility. Application possibilities abound in remote spectrophotometry; endoscopic imaging/surgery; pressure and position sensing; Intravascular pressure transducers and In vivo oximeters.
As surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (CAS) grow in popularity, use of the technology will grow in cables and cable systems. The critical role played by radiology imaging in clinical decision support coupled with the growing healthcare burden worldwide will continue to push up the volume load of imaging procedures such as MRI and CT.
Other factors also benefiting market growth include rising use of fiber optics in various surgical procedures; miniaturization of medical devices; mounting demand for advanced biomedical instrumentation based on optical fiber for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment; strong demand for flexible, agile and highly maneuverable fiber optic endoscopes; growth in the practice of dentistry and the ensuing increase in the use of Fiber-Optic Transillumination (FOTI) in diagnosis of myriad dental conditions; strong demand for fiber optic hand-held retractors in cosmetic surgeries; rising commercial Interest in the use of Polymer Optical Fibers (POFs) in medical smart textiles.
The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by well-developed advanced radiology services; high installed base of MRI & CT imaging equipment at 39 & 44 units per million people; and overutilization of imaging services in the form of unnecessary tests despite policy led emphasis on value based care.
Asia-Pacific including China is a major market, led by factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure; growing population and healthcare burden; need for technologies to effectively handle rising volume of surgical and diagnostic procedures; rise of medical tourism in low cost Asian countries and the resulting competitive need to enhance patient care through investments in cutting edge medical technologies; and rising preference for keyhole surgeries such as endoscopy and laser guided surgeries.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Disrupts Fiber Optic Supply Chain
- Optic Fiber Sensors: Important Role in COVID-19 Detection
- A Prelude to Medical Fiber Optics
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector
- Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth
- Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber Optics
- Pure Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured):
- Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.
- Compumedics Limited
- EB Neuro S.P.A.
- Electrical Geodesics, Inc.
- Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc.
- Natus Medical Inc.
- NeuroWave Systems, Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Noraxon U.S.A., Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for Medical Fiber Optics
- Fiber Optic Devices combined with Smartphones for Enhanced Assistance to Physicians
- Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in Dentistry
- Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular Catheters
- Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs
- New Device Aids Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells during Surgery
- Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain Structures
- Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology
- Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures
- Researchers Develop Air-clad Imaging Fibers for Improving Usage of Endoscopes
- New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds
- Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation
- Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
- Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings
- Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope
- Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic Fields
- Optical Detection of Magnetic Fields
- Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale 3D Microstructures
- Low-power, Continuously Emitting Laser
- Commercial Usage of Technique
- Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method
- Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy
- Fiber Optic Thermometers:
- Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical Sensing Market
- List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
- Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive
- Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An Overview
- Select Companies Developing Optical Sensors for Medical Applications
- Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors
- Select Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology
- Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for Dental Practices
- Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists
- Fiber Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical Sector
- Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical Applications
- Emergence of Single-Use disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New Revenue Opportunities
- Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for an Array of Applications
- Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space
- OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical Fiber Optics Market
- Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective Illumination in Operating Rooms
- Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product Innovation
- New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost-Efficiencies
- Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility
- Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis
- Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth
- Nano-optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo
- Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution
- An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body
- High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to Cause Tissue Damage
- Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber Optic Technology
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- Rising Incidence of Cancer: A Major Growth Driver
- Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects
- Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market for GI Endoscopy Devices
- Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels Demand for Medical Fiber Optics
- MEDICAL FIBER OPTIC APPLICATIONS: A CONCEPTUAL REVIEW
- Fiberoptic Surgical Lights
- Fiberoptic Dental Lights
- Endoscopes
- Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes
- Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes
- Endoscope Channels
- Types of Fibers Used
- Light Sources Used
- Applications of Endoscopes
- Fiber Optic Lasers
- Optical Fibers: The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems
- Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam Delivery Systems
- Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers
- Fiber Optic Catheters
- Fiber Optic Sensors
- Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS)
- Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers
- Applications of Various Types of Sensors
- Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors
- Other Fiberoptic Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Minimally-Invasive Endoscopes Demand to Drive Medical Fiber Optics Market
- Aging Baby Boomer Populace Spells Growth Opportunities
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Fiber Optics
- Market Analytics
- CHINA
- Rising Demand for Endoscopy to Drive Growth in the Medical Fiber Optics Market
- Chinese Makers Benefiting from Laser Boom in Asia-Pacific
- Market Analytics
- EUROPE
- Expanding Elderly Population - Opportunity for Medical Fiber Optics
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- Endoscopic Devices Market: Promising Opportunities for Medical Fiber Optics
- Market Analytics
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 102
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ed0n5
