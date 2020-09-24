24.09.2020 13:45:00

Global Medical Coatings Markets Report 2020: Covid-19 Increased Demand and Growth Between 2019-2020 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Coatings Market by Coating Type (Active, Passive), Material Type (Polymers, Metals), Application (Medical Devices, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools, Protective Clothing) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Medical coatings are high-end coatings applied to various medical devices, medical implants, medical equipment & tools, protective clothing, and drug delivery systems to protect them from bacterial infections and to conduct minimally invasive surgical procedures. These coatings also help in increasing lubricity and easily inserting non-biological devices in biological openings.

Medical coatings are active and passive in nature. Medical devices are made of various materials, such as stainless steel, aluminum, or ceramics (bioglass or alumina). Not all these materials are compatible with tissues and body fluids and can cause infections and blood clots. Medical coatings help in making devices biocompatible or preventing microbial infections.

APAC to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the medical coatings market during the forecast period. The growing population, rising percentage of the geriatric population, increasing healthcare investments, and rising income levels in the region are the major drivers for the medical coatings market in the region. The healthcare industry in APAC has been experiencing positive transformations in the healthcare system in terms of healthcare infrastructure and public-private partnerships. These factors are also responsible for the highest CAGR of the market in the region.

Between 2019 and 2020, the medical coatings market has observed a high growth rate due to COVID-19 and the increased demand across the world. The demand for medical devices and supplies, such as ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators, and protective clothing, is on the rise to combat COVID-19. This is propelling the demand for antimicrobial, anti-fog, hydrophilic, and hydrophobic coatings. However, the demand for medical coatings used on implants is expected to grow with CAGR less than that of medical devices. As an overall result of the impact on demand for different applications, the medical coatings market is expected to witness a positive impact in 2020.

Key players in this market are DSM (Netherlands), Hydromer (US), Surmodics (US), Biocoat (US), AST Products (US), Covalon Technologies (Canada), Harland Medical Systems (US), Applied Medical Coatings (US), Freudenberg (US), and Merit Medical OEM (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction/Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.4 Challenges
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Average Selling Price Trend
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem/Market Cap
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.8 COVID-19 Impact on Medical Coatings Market

6 Medical Coatings Market, by Coating Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Active Coatings
6.2.1 Antimicrobial Coatings
6.2.2 Others
6.2.2.1 Antithrombogenic Coatings
6.2.2.3 Anti-Fog Coatings
6.3 Passive Coatings
6.3.1 Hydrophillic Coatings
6.3.2 Hydrophobic Coatings

7 Medical Coatings Market, by Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polymers
7.2.1 Fluoropolymers
7.2.2 Polyurethanes
7.2.3 Silicone
7.2.4 Parylene
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Metals
7.3.1 Silver
7.3.3 Others

8 Medical Coatings Market, by Substrate Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polymeric
8.3 Ceramic
8.4 Metallic
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Composites
8.5.2 Glass

9 Medical Coatings Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Medical Devices
9.3 Medical Equipment & Tools
9.3.1 Surgical Tools
9.3.2 Medical Equipment
9.4 Implants
9.4.1 Orthopedic Implants
9.4.2 Cardiovascular Implants
9.4.3 Dental Tools
9.5 Protective Clothing
9.6 Others

10 Medical Coatings Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Players
11.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence
11.3 Market Share/Ranking
11.3.1 DSM Biomedical
11.3.2 Surmodics
11.3.3 Hydromer
11.3.4 Biocoat
11.3.5 AST Products
11.4 Key Market Developments
11.4.1 New Product Launch
11.4.2 Investment & Expansion
11.4.3 Partnership

12 Company Profiles
12.1 DSM
12.2 Surmodics, Inc.
12.3 Hydromer, Inc
12.4 Biocoat Inc,
12.5 Specialty Coating Systems Inc.
12.6 AST Products Inc.
12.7 Medicoat AG
12.8 MCTEC
12.9 Sono-Tek Corp.
12.10 Precision Coating Co. Inc.
12.11 Others
12.11.1 Applied Medical Coatings
12.11.2 Freudenberg Medical
12.11.3 Harland Medical Systems
12.11.4 Hangzhou Kangsheng
12.11.5 Materion
12.11.6 PPG Industries Inc.
12.11.7 Wright Coating Technologies
12.11.8 Miller Stephenson
12.11.9 Sanford Process
12.11.10 Advanced Plating Technologies
12.11.11 HTI
12.11.12 Whitford
12.11.13 Endura Coatings
12.11.14 Plastic Coatings
12.11.15 Wallwork Heat Transfer Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pj7c04

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-coatings-markets-report-2020-covid-19-increased-demand-and-growth-between-2019-2020---forecast-to-2025-301137399.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

