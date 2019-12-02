Global Markets for Precision Farming

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The analyst defines precision farming (also known as precision agriculture or satellite farming) as a farming management concept that utilizes software and hardware for observing, measuring and responding to intra-field variability in crops, resulting in better crop management and more effective output.



Precision farming includes various hardware technologies such as automated systems, control systems, sensing and monitoring devices as well as software solutions such as farm management software. In precision farming, software and hardware works in conjunction; a fool-proof precision farming tool/system will have multiple hardware and software solutions seamlessly integrated and working together.



The scope of this report covers the global market for precision farming technologies for various end-user application industries.The market is broken down by technologies, type, end-use and region and are further discussed in detail.



Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each market segment as well as regional markets with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.



Detailed inclusions -

- The report covers hardware and software revenue of companies active in the market. The report also covers companies in specific segments such as drones, imaging, etc.

- Large technology and hardware manufacturers (drones, sensors, imaging, etc.) that do not have product specifically for the precision farming market are out of scope of this report.

- The report excludes standalone service providers and revenue from those providers. This may include services such as consulting, education, post sales services, etc.

- Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each market segment, and regional market with estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues (which includes hardware, software and services).



The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for precision farming technologies has evolved over time and how various factors are impacting the market. The report then identifies the following -

- Primary forces with a direct impact on the precision farming technologies markets.

- Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

- Key funding and financing in this space which are particularly supportive for new entrants.

- Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

- Key trends visible in the market.

- The top applications of precision farming technologies, along with top precision farming technology segments.

- Demand in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) for precision farming technology products.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables and 10 additional tables

- Detailed overview of the global precision farming technologies market

- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Discussion of major factors, advancements in agriculture technologies, regional trade analysis, and changing regulatory dynamics that influence the demand of this evolving market

- Emphasis on challenges faced by this market, such as high initial implementation and maintenance cost, and lack of skilled personnel in certain regions

- Coverage of hardware (equipment, tools and devices etc.), associated software (e.g. farm management software) and services revenue of the covered companies

- A relevant patent analysis covering latest significant developments in agriculture technology

- Profiles of leading market participants within the sector. Major players including AGDATA, Buhler Industries Inc., Deere & Co., DuPont, EXEL Industries SA, Intelligent Agricultural Solutions LLC, Raven Industries Inc., and Yara International Inc.



Summary:

In this report, the analyst examines the global precision farming technology market's revenue potential and the current state of the market.The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players.



At the industry level, the analyst identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2018, 2019 and 2024. Companies involved in this market are agricultural technology providers who provide a range of technologies such as -

- Automation and control systems.

- Sensing and device monitoring.

- Farm management software.

- Guidance systems.



North America, particularly the U.S., is the most prominent user of precision farming technologies. North America is followed by EMEA and APAC. However, APAC is witnessing the strongest growth in terms of adoption of precision farming technology products and solutions. Due to the technological know-how requirements, precision farming technologies still have a very low penetration in most underdeveloped regions.



In the analysis presented in this report, the analyst identified the following key points -

