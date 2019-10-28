+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 17:15:00

Global Markets for Digital Transaction Management, Including Blockchain

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:
This study on DTM and blockchain was conducted with a global perspective. Market projections were developed for the five geographic regions with market table values in constant U.S. dollars adjusted for inflation. The report provides an understanding of how blockchain and DTM technologies will create new market opportunities. DTM is defined through its key sub-segments that include identity and authentication management, workflow management, e-Signatures and digital asset management.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824778/?utm_source=PRN



The report contains -
- A detailed analysis of the technologies used in DTM and blockchain.
- Current and future market projections for DTM and blockchain by region.
- Current and potential applications for DTM and blockchain.
- Current and future market projections for DTM and blockchain by industry.
- Profiles of current industry players in electronic signatures, workflow management, identity, authentication and workflow management.
- A review of the economic/market opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.

Report Includes:
- 27 data table and 6 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for digital transaction management (DTM), including blockchain
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- A detailed and comprehensive study of the emerging trends for DTM technology
- Covergae of the recent developments in the industry and discussion of the industry ecosystem and security in digital transaction management
- Overview of the adoption drivers pertaining to DTM technology
- Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including Adobe, Docusign, Gemalto, IBM, Microsoft, OpenText and SIGNiX

Summary
Digital transformation is a major executive initiative in most industries. The priority is to leverage the changes and opportunities of digital technologies and their impact across society to implement a profound and accelerating transformation of business processes.

Digital transactions management (DTM) is a category of cloud services designed to digitally manage document-based transactions.It facilitates transactions that involve people, documents and data to facilitate convenient and secure processes.

DTM focuses on digital execution of business transactions— resulting from the digitization of business processes.

The DTM global market is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period 2017-2022, mostly due to e-Signatures and digital asset management applications.This report focuses on the DTM segments, including identity and authentication, workflow management, e-Signatures and digital asset management.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824778/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-markets-for-digital-transaction-management-including-blockchain-300946264.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:30
US-Ölproduktion dürfte an Dynamik verlieren
13:26
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
12:50
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:57
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
10:02
News am laufenden Band
09:47
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
SMI mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX fester -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
LVMH-Aktie steigt, Tiffany-Aktie 30 Prozent höher: LVMH bestätigt Übernahmegespräche mit Tiffany
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX fester -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX zeigt sich stärker. An der Wall Street geht es am Montag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB