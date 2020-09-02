02.09.2020 20:15:00

Global Market Outlook and Forecasts for the Web Conferencing Sector 2020-2027 and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Conferencing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Web Conferencing market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7.7% and reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The On-Premise market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.3% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$140.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$126.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the On-Premise segment will reach a market size of US$61.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Web Conferencing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$805.2 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.

Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Web Conferencing market landscape.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Adobe Inc.
  • BigBlueButton
  • Callbridge
  • Cisco WebEx
  • Elluminate Inc.
  • Epiphan Systems Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Logmein, Inc.
  • Mikogo
  • omNovia Technologies Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Premiere Global Services, Inc. (PGI)
  • R-HUB Communications, Inc.
  • Skype Communications Sarl
  • TeamViewer GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Web Conferencing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 106

