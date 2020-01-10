10.01.2020 15:15:00

Global Marine Grease Market Report - Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Grease - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Marine Grease market worldwide is projected to grow by US$85 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Bulk Carriers & Cargo Ships, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$144 Million by the year 2025, Bulk Carriers & Cargo Ships will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Bulk Carriers & Cargo Ships will reach a market size of US$7.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Marine Grease Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Companies Mentioned

  • BP Plc
  • Castrol Ltd.
  • China Petrochemical Corporation
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Gulf Marine and Industrial Supplies Inc.
  • Gulf Oil Marine Ltd.
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
  • JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
  • Lukoil Marine Lubricants DMCc
  • Quepet Lubricants
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Total Lubricants
  • Total Lubmarine
  • Total SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yufwzv

