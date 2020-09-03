03.09.2020 00:45:00

Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Insights 2020-2025 - Fiscal Policies Formulated by Regional Financial Institutions to Keep Manufacturing Facilities Floating Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, On-demand, Hybrid), Process Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences), Discrete Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufacturing execution system market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 billion by 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing use of industrial automation in process and discrete industries, growing importance of regulatory compliance, fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis, and low deployment cost of MES solutions.

Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), AVEVA plc (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), SAP SE (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany) are among a few major players in the manufacturing execution system market.

Manufacturing execution system market for on-premise deployment to hold larger share during forecast period.

The manufacturing execution system market for on-premise deployment holds a larger share during the forecast period. The on-premises model enables manufacturers to host applications within the office premises. Unlike the on-demand model, the on-premises model is dedicated to only one organization. In this deployment type, the user has to bear the cost of purchasing and maintaining the software and infrastructure. It offers hosted services to a limited number of people within a firewall, thereby minimizing security concerns.

Manufacturing execution systems for discrete industry in automotive is expected to hold largest share during forecast period.

The manufacturing execution system market for automotive is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The intense competition in the automobile industry has led to an increase in innovations and technologies in automobiles. The automotive sector has been witnessing rapid changes in manufacturing technologies. Most of the functions such as inventory management, performance analysis, design process, and supply chain management, which are time-consuming when carried out manually, can be automated with the help of manufacturing execution systems.

APAC to witness highest CAGR in manufacturing execution system market during forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period. The demand for manufacturing execution systems is very high in APAC for implementing the change from manual or legacy systems to automated systems. The MES market in China is expected to grow mainly due to the increasing number of manufacturing units in the country, which is expected to create huge demand for MES software. Another reason for the growth of the MES market in APAC is the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals where manufacturing execution systems are in high demand. China and India are considered to be the growth engines for the MES market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Pre-COVID-19
3.3 Realistic Scenario
3.4 Pessimistic Scenario
3.5 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Manufacturing Execution System Market
4.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering
4.3 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment
4.4 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Discrete Industry
4.5 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Fiscal Policies Formulated by Regional Financial Institutions to Keep Manufacturing Facilities Floating Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
5.2.1.2 Need for Mass Production and Connected Supply Chain to Cater the Growing Population
5.2.1.3 Low Deployment Cost
5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Industrial Automation in Process and Discrete Industries
5.2.1.5 Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Investment and Running Costs Involved in Implementation and Upgrade of Manufacturing Execution Systems for Small-Scale Production
5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Benefits of Mes Solutions Among SMEs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration with Solutions such as ERP and PLM
5.2.3.2 Increasing Scope of Manufacturing Execution Systems in Raising Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Production
5.2.3.3 Potential Application Base in the Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lockdown and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in Coming Months
5.2.4.2 Complex Implementation
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Functions of Manufacturing Execution Systems
5.4.1 Data Collection & Acquisition
5.4.2 Dispatching Production
5.4.3 Labor Management
5.4.4 Maintenance Operations Management
5.4.5 Movement, Storage, and Tracking of Materials
5.4.6 Performance Analysis
5.4.7 Process Management
5.4.8 Resource Allocation and Management
5.4.9 Dispatching and Production
5.4.10 Document Control
5.4.11 Operations Scheduling and Management

6 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering
6.3 Software
6.4 Services

7 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment
7.3 On-Premises Deployment
7.4 On-Demand Deployment
7.5 Hybrid Deployment

8 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Process Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food & Beverages
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.4 Chemicals
8.5 Pulp & Paper
8.6 Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences
8.7 Energy & Power
8.8 Water & Wastewater Management
8.9 Others

9 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Discrete Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Aerospace & Defense
9.4 Medical Devices
9.5 Consumer Packaged Goods
9.6 Others

10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Impact of COVID-19
10.3 North America
10.4 Europe
10.5 APAC
10.6 Rest of the World
10.7 Impact of COVID-19 in RoW

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Players)
11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)
11.6 Competitive Scenario
11.6.1 Product Launches & Product Upgradation
11.6.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations
11.6.3 Others (Contracts, Agreements, and Awards)

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Siemens
12.2.2 Rockwell Automation
12.2.3 SAP
12.2.4 ABB
12.2.5 Dassault Systemes
12.2.6 Honeywell International
12.2.7 Aveva
12.2.8 Applied Materials
12.2.9 Oracle
12.2.10 Werum IT Solutions
12.3 Right to Win
12.4 Other Key Players
12.4.1 General Electric
12.4.2 Emerson Electric
12.4.3 MPDV
12.4.4 Miracom
12.4.5 Forcam
12.4.6 Epicor Software Corporation
12.4.7 42Q
12.4.8 Eyelit, Inc.
12.4.9 Tebis AG
12.4.10 Lighthouse Systems
12.4.11 IQMS
12.4.12 Throughput Consulting, Inc.
12.4.13 Agnis Software Corporation
12.4.14 iBASEt
12.4.15 Progea

