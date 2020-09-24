24.09.2020 10:31:00

Global Management Consulting Firm, AArete Acquires Boutique IT Consulting Firm Dsquaredi

Tech-Focused Purchase Increases Firm's International and Financial Services Reach

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it has acquired UK-based boutique technology consultancy Dsquaredi Pvt. Ltd. The purchase strengthens AArete's ability to deliver technology innovation to clients around the world.

Founded in 2015, Dsquaredi brings a hands-on, engineering-driven approach to each engagement. It also brings strong strategic partnerships with niche product companies in the areas of identity and access management and systems performance engineering. Dsquaredi will work closely with AArete client service teams worldwide to drive client performance improvement and transformation programs with expert and niche technology and change management consulting skills.

"This acquisition strengthens AArete's international position, as well as our ability to serve companies in the financial services industry, where Dsquaredi has carved out something of a niche," said Loren Trimble, CEO and Managing Director of AArete. "As we've seen while working on several projects together, our two companies have very similar approaches to client delivery and great overall synergy. We're very excited to go to market together as a single firm to solve the challenges that our clients around the world face."

Per the terms of the acquisition, the Dsquaredi name will be folded into AArete. Dsquaredi founder John Carey will join AArete as a managing director and report to AArete Digital and Data Services practice leader and head of international expansion, Maulik Bhagat.

"Dsquaredi's IT and change management expertise will help AArete's client services teams deliver even more effectively in technology domains like security and identity, design, the cloud and performance engineering," Carey said. "AArete shares our passion for working alongside clients to drive meaningful, long-lasting results. We're excited to join forces and help AArete continue on its growth trajectory."

Leaders from the two merging firms expressed great confidence that their clients will be very satisfied by AArete's increased scale, capabilities and reach. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About AArete

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital, data analytics and advisory solutions. Our solutions are powered through modern technology and market intelligence with a bias for results. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. For more information, visit https://www.aarete.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633879/AArete_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.80
-0.04 %
Geberit 530.20
-0.34 %
Nestle 108.50
-0.51 %
SGS 2’419.00
-0.70 %
Givaudan 3’970.00
-0.90 %
LafargeHolcim 41.26
-1.69 %
The Swatch Grp 208.70
-1.70 %
Lonza Grp 565.80
-1.84 %
CS Group 8.91
-2.15 %
UBS Group 9.97
-2.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:11
Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. Coupon mit Apple, Bank of America, United Health - in CHF
07:26
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Aufgehellte Aussichten / US-Fastfoodketten – Ein schmackhaftes Trio
22.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
18.09.20
Schroders: Grün oder braun? Warum die Farbe des Aufschwungs für Anleger wichtig ist
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juli - aber zum Franken stabil
Johnson & Johnson beginnt letzte Testphase mit COVID-19-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie stark
SMI deutlich tiefer - DAX grenzt Verluste nach ifo-Index etwas ein -- Asiens Börsen auf Talfahrt
Roche erreicht Ziele mit Alzheimer-Kandidaten Semorinemab nicht - Roche-Aktie leichter
Musk verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Blackstone Resources-Aktie mit Kurssprung nach Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag - OSRAM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich tiefer - DAX grenzt Verluste nach ifo-Index etwas ein -- Asiens Börsen auf Talfahrt
Am heimischen Markt sind am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen und auch beim deutschen Leitindex geht es abwärts. In Asien sind am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer. Der Dow Jones zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB