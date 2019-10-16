|
16.10.2019 20:45:00
Global Maleic Anhydride Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maleic Anhydride market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$50.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) will reach a market size of US$100.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$397.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; Lanxess AG; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation; Polynt S.P.A.; Zibo Qixiangtengda Chemical Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Maleic Anhydride Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
LANXESS AG
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
POLYNT S.P.A.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
