SMI und DAX steigen stark. Steigen Sie über 10‘000 und 12‘000 Punkte? Jetzt handeln! -w-
02.06.2020 20:45:00

Global Low VOC Paints Industry to Grow by $3.3 Billion During 2020-2027, Despite COVID-19 Challenges

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low VOC Paints - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Low VOC Paints market worldwide will grow by a projected US $3.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Water-Borne, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.8% and reach a market size of US $2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Water-Borne market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $98.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $95.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Water-Borne segment will reach a market size of US $40.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Low VOC Paints market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $896.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.

Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Low VOC Paints market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • American Formulating & Manufacturing
  • Asian Paints (India) Ltd.
  • AURO Pflanzenchemie AG
  • Axalta Coating Systems LLC
  • BASF SE
  • Benjamin Moore & Co.
  • Berger Paints India Ltd.
  • BioShield Paint Company
  • Cloverdale Paint Inc.
  • Eco Safety Products
  • Fine Paints of Europe
  • Jotun A/S
  • Kalekim A.S.
  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
  • Nipsea Group (Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.)
  • Porter's Paints
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Low VOC Paint Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8xxq5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-low-voc-paints-industry-to-grow-by-3-3-billion-during-2020-2027--despite-covid-19-challenges-301069495.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 69.88
7.31 %
CS Group 9.22
5.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 324.50
4.85 %
CieFinRichemont 58.52
4.72 %
Sika 172.00
4.56 %
Lonza Grp 472.00
0.11 %
Swisscom 497.30
-0.50 %
Novartis 82.59
-0.53 %
Nestle 102.92
-0.91 %
Alcon 60.82
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
14:08
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:04
Vontobel: Einfach und unkompliziert Anlegen - mit Vontobel Volt®
10:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:00
Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
09:09
SMI vor neuem Erholungshoch
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug - Airbus-Aktie hebt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Schweizer Anleger zeigten sich am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte ebenfalls kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Der Dow Jones baut sein Vortagesplus etwas aus. An den grössten Börsen in Asien ging es am zweiten Handelstag der Woche bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB