|
21.02.2020 16:20:00
Global Load Cells Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Load Cells market worldwide is projected to grow by US$430.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.4%. Load Cells, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Load Cells will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Load Cells will reach a market size of US$148.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$72.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Flintec Inc.
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH
- Interface, Inc.
- KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD.
- National Scale Technology
- Novatech Measurements Ltd.
- PCB Piezotronics, Inc.
- Rice Lake Weighing Systems
- Thames Side Sensors Ltd.
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
- Yamato Scale Co., Ltd.
- Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd. (ZEMIC)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Load Cell Technology
An Overview
Benefits
Things that Need Special Attention
Weighing Technology
A Comparative Study with Coriolis Mass Flowmeters
Load Cells Vs Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: A Comparative Analysis
Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Weighing
Systems and Load Cells Industry
Rising Investments on Industrial Automation Technologies Builds
Conducive Environment for Market Growth
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Load Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Flintec Inc. (USA)
FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)
Interface, Inc. (USA)
KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD. (China)
National Scale Technology (USA)
Novatech Measurements Limited (UK)
PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)
Rice Lake Weighing Systems (USA)
Thames Side Sensors Limited (UK)
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (USA)
Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd (ZEMIC) (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact
New Enclosure Designs Proliferate the Market
A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Load Cell Enclosures
Proportion of Various Non-Ferrous Elements in 304 Stainless Steel
Select Innovative Applications of Load Cells
A Review of Recent Product Innovations
Load Cells with Hermetical Sealing Come to Fore
Demand for Environmentally Protected Load Cells Remains Intact
in Dry Applications
USB Load Cells Make a Cut
Hydrostatic Load Cells Exhibit Steady Progress
Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications
Tension and Compression Load Cells Find Adoption in Load
Monitoring Applications
Compression Load Cells - Key to Industrial Automation Systems
Hazardous Area Load Cells: The New Flavor
Select Hazardous Elements in Industrial Environments: A Snapshot
Load Cells Featuring Extended Overload Protection Grab Market
Attention
Wireless Technology for Load Cells: An Emerging Trend
Load Cells Integrated with Advanced Software Make their Way
Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market
Replacement Demand Widens Market Prospects
Load Cells: Vital Component in Batch Applications
Investments on Load Cells Remain High in Chemical Sector
Construction Materials Manufacturers Depend on Load Cells for
Weighing Needs
Metal Industries Rely on Load Cells to Streamline Production Cycle
Load Cells Sense Potential Opportunities in On-Board Weighing
Systems
Automotive Manufacturers Prioritize Load Cells for Assembly
Efficiency
Key Applications for Load Cells in Automotive Manufacture and
Assembly: A Snapshot
Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Mining Sector: A Major Consumer of Load Cells
High Tide in Logistics Industries Enthuses Load Cells Market
Expanding Role of Weighing Systems in Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth
Automation and Miniaturization Open New Medical Device
Applications
Load Cells Gain Precedence in Textile Sector
Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Aim to Leverage Proficiency of
Load Cells
Tobacco Companies Invest on Load Cells to Augment Process
Efficiency
Load Cells Improve Performance of Motorsport Vehicles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Load Cells Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Load Cells Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Load Cells Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Load Cells Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Load Cells Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Load Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Load Cells Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Load Cells: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Load Cells Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Load Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Load Cells Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Load Cells Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Load Cells Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Load Cells Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Load Cells Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Load Cells Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Load Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Load Cells: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Load Cells Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Load Cells Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 24: Load Cells Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Load Cells Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Load Cells Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Load Cells Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Load Cells Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 122
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-load-cells-industry-301009169.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes sinken -- SMI und DAX rutschen ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street belasten Virussorgen weiter. Die heimische Börse gibt deutlich. Der DAX weitet Verluste aus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen am Freitag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}