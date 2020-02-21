Global Load Cells Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Load Cells market worldwide is projected to grow by US$430.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.4%. Load Cells, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Load Cells will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Load Cells will reach a market size of US$148.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$72.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Flintec Inc.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

Interface, Inc.

KeLi Sensing Technology ( Ningbo ) Co., LTD.

) Co., LTD. National Scale Technology

Novatech Measurements Ltd.

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

Rice Lake Weighing Systems

Thames Side Sensors Ltd.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

Yamato Scale Co., Ltd.

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd. (ZEMIC)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Load Cell Technology

An Overview

Benefits

Things that Need Special Attention

Weighing Technology

A Comparative Study with Coriolis Mass Flowmeters

Load Cells Vs Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: A Comparative Analysis

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Weighing

Systems and Load Cells Industry

Rising Investments on Industrial Automation Technologies Builds

Conducive Environment for Market Growth

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Load Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Flintec Inc. (USA)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Interface, Inc. (USA)

KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD. (China)

National Scale Technology (USA)

Novatech Measurements Limited (UK)

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)

Rice Lake Weighing Systems (USA)

Thames Side Sensors Limited (UK)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (USA)

Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd (ZEMIC) (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact

New Enclosure Designs Proliferate the Market

A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Load Cell Enclosures

Proportion of Various Non-Ferrous Elements in 304 Stainless Steel

Select Innovative Applications of Load Cells

A Review of Recent Product Innovations

Load Cells with Hermetical Sealing Come to Fore

Demand for Environmentally Protected Load Cells Remains Intact

in Dry Applications

USB Load Cells Make a Cut

Hydrostatic Load Cells Exhibit Steady Progress

Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications

Tension and Compression Load Cells Find Adoption in Load

Monitoring Applications

Compression Load Cells - Key to Industrial Automation Systems

Hazardous Area Load Cells: The New Flavor

Select Hazardous Elements in Industrial Environments: A Snapshot

Load Cells Featuring Extended Overload Protection Grab Market

Attention

Wireless Technology for Load Cells: An Emerging Trend

Load Cells Integrated with Advanced Software Make their Way

Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market

Replacement Demand Widens Market Prospects

Load Cells: Vital Component in Batch Applications

Investments on Load Cells Remain High in Chemical Sector

Construction Materials Manufacturers Depend on Load Cells for

Weighing Needs

Metal Industries Rely on Load Cells to Streamline Production Cycle

Load Cells Sense Potential Opportunities in On-Board Weighing

Systems

Automotive Manufacturers Prioritize Load Cells for Assembly

Efficiency

Key Applications for Load Cells in Automotive Manufacture and

Assembly: A Snapshot

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Mining Sector: A Major Consumer of Load Cells

High Tide in Logistics Industries Enthuses Load Cells Market

Expanding Role of Weighing Systems in Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Automation and Miniaturization Open New Medical Device

Applications

Load Cells Gain Precedence in Textile Sector

Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Aim to Leverage Proficiency of

Load Cells

Tobacco Companies Invest on Load Cells to Augment Process

Efficiency

Load Cells Improve Performance of Motorsport Vehicles





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Load Cells Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Load Cells Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Load Cells Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Load Cells Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Load Cells Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Load Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Load Cells Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Load Cells: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Load Cells Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Load Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Load Cells Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Load Cells Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Load Cells Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Load Cells Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Load Cells Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Load Cells Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Load Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Load Cells Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Load Cells: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Load Cells Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Load Cells Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 24: Load Cells Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Load Cells Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Load Cells Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Load Cells Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Load Cells Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 122

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621725/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-load-cells-industry-301009169.html

SOURCE Reportlinker