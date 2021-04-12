Global Liquid Biopsy Market Review 2019-2020 and Forecast 2021-2025 with Profiles of Over 200 Competitors

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecasted).

Liquid biopsy is creating a paradigm shift in medicine, and this is opening significant market opportunities. These market segments are particularly promising for the following liquid biopsy applications: noninvasive prenatal screening for average-risk populations; cancer screening and early detection; and recurrence monitoring for cancer patients.

Biomarker types of most interest include cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes. Ongoing advances in sensitive molecular technologies such as next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) enable the detection of biomarkers that are present in fluids at very low concentrations, creating entry points for early disease detection and for the monitoring of disease recurrence.

When compared with conventional tissue biopsy, liquid biopsy tests address a significant medical need by delivering a biopsy that is non-invasive and has little or no risk of medical complications. The validation of this testing platform and demonstration of clinical utility has been proven in the high-risk pregnancy segment of the NIPT industry, resulting in high market penetration. This early success is now translating to additional market opportunities in prenatal testing, cancer management, and transplant medicine.

The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by:

Application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant)

Biomarker type, including circulating nucleic acids, circulating tumor cells, and other (extracellular vesicles, proteins)

Analysis platforms including NGS, PCR and other (microarray, Sanger sequencing, immunoassay, immunocytochemistry, and cell capture)

Analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring)

Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World)

, , , Rest of World) Market data covers 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecasted)

The report contains a large profile compilation of more than 200 companies in the liquid biopsy industry.

The report provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through January 2021, including key alliance trends.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for liquid biopsy research tools, services and diagnostics

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Characterization and quantification of market potential for liquid biopsy diagnostics by application, biomarker type, analysis platform, analysis purpose and geographical region

Discussion on significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy market development

Examination of various conventional biopsy methods and information on how liquid biopsy enabling technologies to address the issues and are gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the growth of the liquid biopsy market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Review of patents and new developments in circulating tumor cell (CTC) technologies, exosome technologies, cell-free DNA technologies, and cancer biomarkers

Company profiles of major liquid biopsy market players, including Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exosome Sciences Inc., Qiagen NV and Roche Holding AG

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Introduction

Scope of Report

Liquid Biopsy vs. Traditional Biopsy

Markets

Forces Driving Growth

Key Trends

Industry

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers

Cancer Genomics

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies (CTCs)

CTC Workflow

Cell Isolation Technologies

CTC Sample Preparation Technologies

CTC Downstream Analysis Technologies

Comparison of Liquid Biopsy with Conventional Biopsy

Cancer Testing

Prenatal Testing

Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Initiatives

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy-Related Research and Development

Initiatives and Programs

Population Sequencing Projects

Chapter 6 Liquid Biopsy Applications

Introduction

Cancer Applications

Precision Medicine

Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers

Cancer Market Segments

Reproductive Health Applications

Transplant Diagnostic Applications

Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Industry

Introduction

Sequencing Instruments Industry

Third-Generation Sequencing Industry

Sequencing Informatics Industry

PCR Industry

Droplet Digital PCR Industry

CTC Capture and Detection Industry

Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry

Liquid Biopsy Cancer Screening/Early Detection Industry

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry

Chapter 8 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

Key Trends

Summary of Alliances

Chapter 9 Markets for Liquid Biopsy

Forces Driving Growth in the Markets for Liquid Biopsy

Precision Medicine

Rise of Tissue-Agnostic Drugs

Genomics Initiatives

Clinical Need for Better Diagnostics

Role of Key Stakeholders

Emerging "Mega" Applications

COVID-19 Environment

Rise in the Importance of China

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Liquid Biopsy

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Clinical Category

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Purpose of Analysis

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Biomarker Type

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Analysis Platform

Global Market for Noninvasive Prenatal Testing

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics by Cancer Site

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Purpose of Analysis

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Biomarker Class

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Analysis Method

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy for Transplant Diagnostics

Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Geographic Region

Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments

Patents on Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Technologies

Patents on Exosome Technologies

Patents on Cell-Free DNA Technologies

Biomarker-Related Patents

Patent Considerations for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics

Lawsuits on Liquid Biopsy Patents

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

4D Lifetec Ag

Accuragen Inc.

Accurome Health Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences

Alcediag

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Angle Plc

Apocell Inc.

Apostle Inc.

Arcedi Biotech Aps

Archer Dx

Arup Laboratories

Asuragen Inc.

Aviva Biomed Inc.

Aviva Biosciences

Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd.

Base Genomics

Baylor Genetics

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bgi Shenzhen

Biocartis Nv

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Biofluidica Inc.

Biogazelle

Biolidics Ltd.

Biological Dynamics Inc.

Bioprognos Sl

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Bitbiome Inc.

Bluestar Genomics Inc.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd.

C2I Genomics

Cadex Genomics Corp.

Cambridge Epigenetix

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Canexia Health

Capio Biosciences

Captis Diagnostics Inc.

Caredx Inc.

Caris Life Science

Cegat Gmbh

Cellmax Life

Cell Microsystems Inc.

Celsee Diagnostics

Celtic B.V.

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene Theranostics

Claret Bioscience

Clinical Genomics Technologies

Codiak Biosciences

Cradle Genomics

Cyclomics

Cygnus Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Cytotrack Aps

Danaher Corp.

Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.

Delfi Diagnostics

Diacarta Inc.

Diagnologix Llc

Diagnomics

Diamir Bio

Dnalytics

Dnanexus Inc.

Dovetail Genomics Llc

Earlydx Inc.

Edp Biotech Corp.

Epic Sciences Inc.

Epigenomics Ag

Eurofins Scientific

Exact Sciences Corp.

Exosome Sciences Inc.

Exopert

Exosomics Spa

Ezlife Bio Inc.

Fabric Genomics

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Freenome Inc.

Genapsys Inc.

Genecast Inc.

Genedx Inc.

Genetron Health Technologies

Geneseq Biosciences Pty Ltd.

Genexosome Technologies Inc.

Genomictree

Genomoncology

Genosaber

Genosity

Grail Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Idl Biotech

Id Solutions

Illumina Inc.

Immunovia Ab

Incelldx Inc.

Inex Innovate Pte. Ltd.

Inivata Ltd.

Interpace Biosciences Inc.

Invitae Inc.

Invivoscribe Inc.

Jabrehoo Medtech Co., Ltd.

Jbs Science Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.

Labrinth Biotech Inc.

Lariat Biosciences Inc.

Lexent Bio Inc.

Liquid Biopsy Labs

Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

Lunglife Ai Inc.

Mdna Life Sciences Inc.

Mdxhealth Inc.

Medgenome Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa

Merck Kgaa

Micareo Rare Cell Diagnostics

Mir Scientific

Mirxes

Mursla Ltd

Mutantdx

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Namocell Inc.

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Nanoview Biosciences Inc.

Natera Inc.

Naveris Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories

Neo New Oncology Gmbh

New England Biolabs

New Horizon Health Ltd.

Nipd Genetics

Novigenix Sa

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Nrichdx Inc.

Nucleix

Nuprobe Inc.

Nx Prenatal Inc.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc

Oncocyte Corp.

Oncodna S.A.

Oncolab Diagnostics Gmbh

Opko Health

Otraces Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.

Pangaea Oncology

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Persuasive

Pfdena Inc.

Phase Scientific

Pieriandx

Predicine Inc.

Provista Diagnostics Inc.

Qcdx Llc

Qiagen Nv

Quantapore Inc.

Quantgene Inc.

Quantum Biosystems Inc.

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Rarecells Sas

Ravgen

Real Time Genomics Inc.

Resolution Bioscience Inc.

Roche Holding Ag

Saga Diagnostics Ab

Sanomics Ltd.

Sano Genetics

Screencell

Seekin

Seer Inc.

Seracare Life Sciences Inc.

Sequencing.Com

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Single Technologies

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Smartcactch

Somalogic Inc.

Stage Zero Life Sciences

Stilla Technologies

Strand Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.

Strata Oncology

Stratos Genomics Inc.

Syapse

Sysmex Inostics Gmbh

Tailai Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

Telexos Gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Twinstrand Biosciences

Tymora Analytical Operations Llc

Ubiquity Genomics Inc.

Universal Diagnostics Sl

Vela Diagnostics

Veracyte

Volitionrx

Vortex Biosciences

Xing Technologies Llc

Yikon Genomics Co., Ltd.

Yourgene Health Plc

