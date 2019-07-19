Global Light Vehicle Instrumentation And Cockpits Market to 2033: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Instrumentation And Cockpits Market - Forecasts to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE cockpits and instrumentation sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE cockpit and instrumentation systems (instrument clusters, instrument panels, outsourced cockpits, head-up displays) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including electroluminescence display, reconfigurability, high-definition display, head-up displays, multi-functions, multi-colour slush skins, acoustical foam, voice control, 3D display)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Harman, Interior Systems, Inteva Products (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive cockpits and instrumentation suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Calsonic Kansei Corporation



Continental AG



Denso Corporation



Faurecia SA



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity





Products





R&D



International Automotive Components Group (IAC)



Inteva Products, LLC



Magna International Inc.



Nippon Seiki



Robert Bosch GmbH



Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.



Valeo SA



Visteon Corporation



Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity



Yazaki Corporation



Others



Autoneum





Draexlmaier Group





Freescale Semiconductor





Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.





Magneti Marelli S.p.A.





Preh GmbH





Yanfeng Automotive

Forecasts

Head-Up Displays (HUDs)



Instrument clusters



Instrument panels



Outsourced cockpits

Markets

Emerging markets



Instrument panel manufacturers



Market shares of instrumentation and display sector



Asian market





European market





North American market



Market trends

Technologies

Cockpits



ZF's cockpit concept



Instrumentation



Continental's solution





Head-Up Displays (HUDs)





Instrumentation for the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo e-hybrid





Mercedes-Benz SplitView



Other



3M's light optimisation display films





Acoustical foam





BASF's Material Kit helps interior designers





Car interior polyurethane solutions from BASF





Continental's display and control concept





Continental's Haptic Feedback Display





Covestro's rear projection polycarbonate films





Harman's Road Noise Cancellation technology





Head-up display





Instrument panel made using castor oil





Multifunction control panel for electric vehicles





Preh's touch control centre console





PSA Group's solutions





Three-dimensional spread of sound





Tokai Rika's remote control solution





Valeo's MirrorLink





Visteon's graphic solutions





Visteon's Human Bayesian Intelligence Technology





Voice control technologies from Bosch



Reconfigurable displays



Continental





Denso Corporation





QNX Software Systems





Visteon



Technology developments



3D display technology





Visteon's Ideal Occupant Interface





Yanfeng Automotive Interiors' solutions

Archive

Delphi develops its MyFi



Denso's organic electroluminescence display



Display technologies from Bosch



Freescale Semiconductor's solutions



Fujitsu Ten develops new display



Honda Accord's instrument panel



In-car moisturiser from Lexus



MINI's Openometer



Multi-disc CD players deleted from Ford Focus line



MyFord Touch



Next generation multi-functional displays from Visteon



TRW's touchpad sensor



Two-colour slush skins from JCI



Visteon recognised for airbag door



Visteon's C-Beyond concept highlights instrumentation innovations



Visteon's new single screen display

