|
15.01.2020 16:10:00
Global Light Sensors Industry
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.9%. Ambient Light Sensor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Ambient Light Sensor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799002/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ambient Light Sensor will reach a market size of US$40.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$344.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ams AG; Apple, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Elan Microelectronics Corporation; Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; ROHM Co., Ltd.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Sitronix Technology Corporation; STMicroelectronics NV; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799002/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Light Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Light Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Light Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Light Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ambient Light Sensor (Function) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ambient Light Sensor (Function) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ambient Light Sensor (Function) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Proximity Sensor (Function) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Proximity Sensor (Function) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Proximity Sensor (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: RGB Color Sensor (Function) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: RGB Color Sensor (Function) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: RGB Color Sensor (Function) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Functions (Function) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Functions (Function) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Functions (Function) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Consumer Electronics (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Healthcare (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Light Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Light Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Light Sensors Market in the United States by
Function: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Light Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Light Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Light Sensors Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Light Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Light Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Light Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Light Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Function for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Light Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light
Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Light Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Light Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Light Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Light Sensors Market by Function: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Light Sensors in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Light Sensors Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Light Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Light Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Light Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Light Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018-2025
Table 59: Light Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Light Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Light Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Light Sensors Market in France by Function: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Light Sensors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Light Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Light Sensors Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Light Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Light Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: German Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Light Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Light Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Light Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Light Sensors Market by Function: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Light Sensors in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Light Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Light Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Function for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Light Sensors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Light Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Light Sensors Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Light Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Light Sensors Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Light Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Light Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Light Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Light Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Light Sensors Market in Russia by Function: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Light Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Light Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 99: Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Light Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018-2025
Table 101: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Function: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Light Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Light Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Light Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Light Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Light Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Light Sensors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Light Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Light Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Light Sensors Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: Light Sensors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Light Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Light Sensors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Light Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 129: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Light Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Light Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Light Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Light Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Light Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 140: Light Sensors Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Light Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Light Sensors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Light Sensors Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Light Sensors in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Light Sensors Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Light Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018-2025
Table 149: Light Sensors Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Light Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Light Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Light Sensors Market in Brazil by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Light Sensors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Light Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Light Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Light Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Light Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Light Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Light Sensors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Function: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Light Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Light Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Light Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 171: Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Light Sensors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Light Sensors Historic Market by
Function in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 177: Light Sensors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Light Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Light Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Function for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Light Sensors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light
Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Light Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Light Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018-2025
Table 188: Light Sensors Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Light Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Light Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Light Sensors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Light Sensors Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Light Sensors in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Light Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Light Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Light Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 201: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Light Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Light Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Light Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Light Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Light Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Light Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Light Sensors Market in Africa by Function: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Light Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Light Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 216: Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE
ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS
MAXIM INTEGRATED
ROHM
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SHARP CORPORATION
SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY
AMS AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799002/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-light-sensors-industry-300987365.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI stabil -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer tendiert derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street agieren zur Wochenmitte vorsichtig. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}