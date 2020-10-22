Global Light Control Switches Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Light Control Switches estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Manual Switches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronic Switches segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798998/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Light Control Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Dimmers Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR



In the global Dimmers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$548.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$845.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Schneider Electric SA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798998/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Light Control Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Light Control Switches Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Light Control Switches Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Light Control Switches Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Manual Switches (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Manual Switches (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Manual Switches (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Electronic Switches (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Electronic Switches (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Electronic Switches (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Dimmers (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Dimmers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Dimmers (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Light Control Switches Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Light Control Switches Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Light Control Switches Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Light Control Switches Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Light Control Switches Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Light Control Switches Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Light Control Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Light Control Switches Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Light Control Switches Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Light Control Switches Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Light Control Switches Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Light Control Switches: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Light Control Switches Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light

Control Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Light Control Switches Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Light Control Switches Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Light Control Switches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Light Control Switches Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Light Control Switches Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Light Control Switches in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Light Control Switches Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Light Control Switches Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Light Control Switches Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Light Control Switches Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Light Control Switches Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Light Control Switches Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Light Control Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Light Control Switches Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Light Control Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Light Control Switches Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Light Control Switches Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Light Control Switches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Light Control Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Light Control Switches Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Light Control Switches Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Light Control Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Light Control Switches Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Light Control Switches Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Light Control Switches Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Light Control Switches Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Light Control Switches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Light Control Switches Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Light Control Switches Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Light Control Switches in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Light Control Switches Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Light Control Switches Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Light Control Switches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Light Control Switches Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Light Control Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Light Control Switches Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Light Control Switches Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Light Control Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Light Control Switches Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Light Control Switches Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Light Control Switches Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Light Control Switches Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Light Control Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Light Control Switches Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Light Control Switches Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Light Control Switches Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Light Control Switches Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Light Control Switches Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Light Control Switches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Light Control Switches Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Light Control Switches Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Light Control Switches Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Light Control Switches Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Light Control Switches Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Light Control Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Light Control Switches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Light Control Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Light Control Switches Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Light Control Switches Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Light Control Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Light Control Switches Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Light Control Switches Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Light Control Switches Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Light Control Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Light Control Switches Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Light Control Switches Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Light Control Switches Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Light Control Switches Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Light Control Switches Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Light Control Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Light Control Switches Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Light Control Switches Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Light Control Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Light Control Switches Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Light Control

Switches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Light Control Switches Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Control Switches Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Light Control Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Control Switches Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Light Control Switches Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Light Control Switches Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Light Control Switches Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Light Control Switches Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Light Control Switches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Light Control Switches Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Light Control Switches Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Light Control Switches in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Light Control Switches Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Light Control Switches Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Light Control Switches Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Light Control Switches Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Light Control Switches Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Light Control Switches Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Light Control Switches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Light Control Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Light Control Switches Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Light Control Switches Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Light Control Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Light Control Switches Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Light Control Switches Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Light Control Switches Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Light Control Switches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Light Control Switches Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Light Control Switches Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Light Control Switches Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Light Control Switches Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Light Control Switches Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Light Control Switches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Light Control Switches Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Light Control Switches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Light Control Switches Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Light Control Switches Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East Light Control Switches Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Light Control Switches Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Light Control Switches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Light Control Switches: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Light Control Switches Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light

Control Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Light Control Switches Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Light Control Switches Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Light Control Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Light Control Switches Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Light Control Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Light Control Switches Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Light Control Switches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Light Control Switches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Light Control Switches Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Light Control Switches Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Light Control Switches in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Light Control Switches Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Light Control Switches Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Light Control Switches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Light Control Switches Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Light Control Switches Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Light Control Switches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Light Control Switches Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Light Control Switches Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Light Control Switches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Light Control Switches Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Light Control Switches Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Light Control Switches Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Light Control Switches Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Light Control Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Light Control Switches Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Light Control Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Light Control Switches Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Light Control Switches Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Light Control Switches Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798998/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-light-control-switches-industry-301157910.html

SOURCE Reportlinker