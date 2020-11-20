SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0814 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’867 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’319 0.5%  Dollar 0.9111 0.0%  Öl 44.2 0.1% 
20.11.2020 03:46:00

Global Leading Business Schools, CKGSB and IE, Team up to Launch Pioneering Report on Understanding Family Businesses in China

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current context of profound change and uncertainty, China's leading business school, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and Spain'sIE Business School have jointly launched a report on "Understanding Family Businesses in China: the Path, the Trend, and the Future," examining the role of private family-run enterprises and the challenges they face in the near future. The report aims to shed light on what will continue to be one of the pillars of the global economy from the perspective of China, which will play a key role in this new century.

To mark the launch of the report, CKGSB and IE Business School have co-hosted a webinar in which CKGSB Assistant Professor of Economics Fan Xinyu, and Assistant Professor of Leadership and Academic Director of IE's China Center Ma Bin discussed their views and ideas on the subject, giving a broader understanding of the factors shared by the universally successful institution of family businesses.

"Since China's economic reforms in 1978, huge numbers of private family enterprises have been set up and now play a major role in the economy," said Professor Ma Bin. Many statistical sources suggest that the contribution of the private sector to GDP in China has grown to at least 60% in recent years, of which 85% are from family-owned private enterprises, making a major contribution toward technological innovation, as well as creating jobs. "Given their overall economic contribution, we believe that in the context of the post-pandemic economic recovery, research on private family-run enterprises in China is more timely than ever," he added.

Professor Fan Xinyu elaborated on this notion, explaining that "the unprecedented economic reforms cultivated a large class of successful family businesses that have profoundly reshaped the Chinese economy. In addition to the economic growth, family businesses have also contributed to the institutional and operational transformation of China." Now, with the post-pandemic economic recovery, private family-run enterprises in China play a more significant role than ever before. "In light of the transformations taking place in China's family businesses and the digitization taking place inside companies, we believe this is a unique opportunity for a "double transformation," where family-owned firms must transform themselves to meet the demands of today's digital changes," he explained.

Click here to read the full report: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/programs-brochure/understanding-family-businesses-in-china-the-path-the-trend-and-the-future/ 

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 946.60
2.67 %
Lonza Grp 583.20
0.55 %
Novartis 79.10
0.39 %
Givaudan 3’646.00
0.03 %
SGS 2’642.00
-0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 232.40
-1.69 %
Zurich Insur Gr 365.80
-2.01 %
LafargeHolcim 46.28
-2.09 %
Swiss Re 81.26
-2.17 %
ABB 24.54
-3.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.11.20
Options: More Caution in Nasdaq Than Other Markets
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
19.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
19.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.11.20
Schweizer Börse weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Impfstoffsuche ohne Novartis und Roche - Ein No-Go für Anleger?
ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Ypsomed-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Ypsomed spannt für US-Vertrieb der YpsoPump mit Eli Lilly zusammen
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Wirecard-Aktie leichter: Ex-Chef Braun beruft sich vor Untersuchungsausschuss auf Aussageverweigerungsrecht
Börsenzuwachs neu im Depot: So investiert Börsenlegende George Soros im dritten Quartal 2020
Aryzta-CEO Kevin Toland tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück
Sony-Aktie: Run auf Spielekonsole Playstation 5 legt Händler-Websites lahm
QIAGEN- und BioNTech-Aktien legen zu: QIAGEN und BioNTech forschen gemeinsam
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es am Donnerstag zu Kursverlusten. Die US-Börsen legten im Donnerstagshandel zu. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit