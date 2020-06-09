09.06.2020 07:57:00

Global launch of World's first virtual team building software to help organization cope with COVID-19

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJoys announces the global launch of the world's first virtual team building software to help companies around the world and their employees cope with the emotional impact of COVID-19. WorkJoys helps teams and individuals build bonds with each other by playing simple and fun team-building games. By playing WorkJoys games asynchronously and only during pockets of downtimes, employees do not compromise their productivity and yet able to improve relationships with their colleagues and team over games while working from home. WorkJoys is a free software to enable both large organisations and small enterprises around the world to benefit from virtual team building because in-person team building is no longer possible or advisable during and post COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 companies  and organizations and more than 5,000 employees are using WorkJoys since beta release on 17thApril 2020. A Human Resource Manager for a technology company based in Singapore shared, "WorkJoys has quite literally brought joy into my work life, especially during this work-from-home period! It created many opportunities for me and my colleagues to connect over what we have been voted over, and all the topics that were included in the fun quiz. We enjoyed using WorkJoys, and would like to recommend it to other companies looking to add some fun into their daily work."

On the mission behind WorkJoys, Founder Joshua Koh said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has caused business disruption to businesses and require both personal and organizational adjustments, increasing stress and anxieties among employees. As a result, the bonds between employees, teams and managers are put under more pressure than before. Hence I founded WorkJoys as a community project to help employees and managers build better relationship while coping with the pandemic. WorkJoys offer companies simple virtual team building games for their employees and teams to play with. They can share quirks and trivia about themselves, play positive polling questions, discover more about each other and have a good laugh through the chat functions. What's more, its free!"

WorkJoys currently has 3 social games for any companies and employees. The first game is a Positive Polling game where users get polled with only positive questions about their colleagues and the chosen colleagues will receive notification (and points) and then both users can connect through WorkJoys chat and find out who has chosen who and why.The second game is a Trivia game where users are posed quirks about their colleagues and they have to choose the right colleague. If the correct colleague is chosen, they will receive notification and connect through WorkJoys chatThe third game is True or False StoryGame where each user provide a true and a false story about themselves for rest of their colleagues to guess. WorkJoys is planning to rollout a total of 10 games by September. A security technology company has also created a list of prizes internally for their employees who topped the leaderboard in WorkJoys as scores are accrued to users who know their colleagues best through correct guesses and more engagements.

About WorkJoys: WorkJoys is a community project founded to use technology to help companies and employees cope with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. WorkJoys helps individuals and teams build bonds by playing simple social games asynchronously to have fun without compromising productivity.

For interested companies, please visit www.workjoys.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-launch-of-worlds-first-virtual-team-building-software-to-help-organization-cope-with-covid-19-301072487.html

SOURCE WorkJoys

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.46
2.40 %
Nestle 103.54
0.92 %
Swiss Re 78.52
0.85 %
Swisscom 505.40
0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 381.60
0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 329.25
-0.87 %
Alcon 59.90
-1.93 %
Adecco Group 50.32
-2.56 %
Givaudan 3’300.00
-2.80 %
Lonza Grp 454.30
-3.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.06.20
Eine beachtliche Rallye
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08.06.20
Data Anomalies
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Von Roll-Aktie +20%: Von Roll gewinnt Millionen-Auftrag vom Autokonzern AUDI
Relief Therapeutics und US-Partner NeuroRx erweitern Studie zu Corona-Therapie - Aktie klettert
SNB-Sichtguthaben sinken erstmals seit Januar
LafargeHolcim legt Bericht über Zahlungen an staatliche Stellen vor
Wirecard bestätigt Jahresziele trotz Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie knickt dennoch ein
Einfluss auf die Wirtschaftsleistung? Was der niedrige Ölpreis für die Schweiz bedeutet
Nestle verkauft Buitoni-Geschäft in Nordamerika an Finanzinvestor
Hedgefonds-Manager mit Warnung: Privater Goldbesitz möglicherweise bald illegal?
Gilead-Aktie schliesst fester: AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert - Zulassung von Remdesivir als Mittel gegen Covid-19 in EU beantragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich mit Gewinnen -- DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag mit positiven Vorzeichen erwartet. Der DAX dürfte freundlich starten. Die Börsen in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Der Dow legte am Montag zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB