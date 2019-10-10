Global Last Mile Delivery Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Mile Delivery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.7%. B2C, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34 Billion by the year 2025, B2C will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, B2C will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, DHL International GmbH - DHL Express; FedEx Corporation; United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Last Mile Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Last Mile Delivery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: B2C (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: B2C (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: B2B (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: B2B (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 7: United States Last Mile Delivery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Last Mile Delivery Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Canadian Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Last Mile

Delivery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 13: European Last Mile Delivery Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: European Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: European Last Mile Delivery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 17: Last Mile Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 18: French Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Chinese Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 21: Last Mile Delivery Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Italian Demand for Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Italian Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Last Mile Delivery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Last Mile Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Last Mile Delivery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Rest of World Last Mile Delivery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

CEVA LOGISTICS

DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH - DHL EXPRESS

FEDEX CORPORATION

GEFCO SA

GEODIS SA

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT INC.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

SF EXPRESS CO., LTD.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.

SINOTRANS INDIA PVT., LTD.

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE (USPS)

XPO LOGISTICS

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

