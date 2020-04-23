Global Lassa Fever Pipeline Review - Key Players Involved in Therapeutic Development Including Etubics, GeoVax Labs and Zalgen Labs

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lassa Fever (Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide provides an overview of the Lassa Fever (Infectious Disease) pipeline landscape. The guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Lassa Fever (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Lassa Fever (Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 4, 5 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 4 and 1 molecules, respectively.



The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope of the report:



The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Lassa Fever (Infectious Disease).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Lassa Fever (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Lassa Fever (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Lassa Fever (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Lassa Fever (Infectious Disease)

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Report Coverage

Lassa Fever (Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever) - Overview

Lassa Fever (Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever) - Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Lassa Fever (Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever) - Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Lassa Fever (Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

R&D Progress

Lassa Fever (Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever) - Dormant Projects

Lassa Fever (Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever) - Product Development Milestones

Featured News & Press Releases

Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Etubics Corp

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd

GeoVax Labs Inc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Kineta Inc

Medigen Inc

RetroVirox Inc

Themis Bioscience GmbH

Zalgen Labs LLC

